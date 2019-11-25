Dutch queen arrives in Pakistan for three-day visit

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands arrived in Pakistan on Monday for a three-day visit in her capacity as the United Nations Secretary General's Special Advocate (UNSGSA) for Inclusive Finance for Development.

The Dutch queen was received by senior officials of the foreign ministry and representatives of the Embassy of Netherlands at Nur Khan Air Base.

Last week, the Foreign Office (FO) announced Queen Maxima's visit.

In a press release, the FO said that the Dutch queen will call on President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan during her visit, in addition to her engagements with stakeholders from the public and private sectors.

Queen Maxima Zorre­guieta Cerruti will also attend the launch of the 'Micro Payment Gateway', which the FO described as "an initiative of the State Bank of Pakistan aimed at reducing the costs of small payments and boosting digital transactions to benefit people and promote financial inclusion".

The statement had added that inclusive finance for development is one of the "key priorities" of the government and the country has taken a number of steps in recent years to promote financial inclusion.

Queen Maxima had visited Pakistan in February 2016 as well.