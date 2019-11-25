Kamal counsels PM to focus on governance, not foes

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led federal government, saying it had “miserably failed” in coming up to the expectations of its voters and the people of the country.

In an apparent reference to the recent speeches of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he took a swipe at his political opponents, Mr Kamal reminded the PM that he was the chief executive of the whole country and not that of the PTI and he must consider that his words and actions were having a bad impact on the people.

He said that the country was facing a constitutional crisis as the PTI-led government had utterly failed to meet the public expectations. “People got misguided and trapped by false promises and slogans of Imran Khan whose ego and anger is not subsiding. The country cannot be run merely on PM’s mood.

“If I were in PM’s place, I would have bowed down in front of my worst opponents for the sake of my people and ask them to work together for the sake of my country,” he told a press conference held here at the PSP headquarters called Pakistan House.

Urges him to talk to Murad for resolution of Sindh people’s issues

The press conference was held to announce joining of “more than 800 office-bearers and activists” of the PTI, Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and others.

Comes out in support of Sindh CM

The PSP chief, who is also a former mayor of Karachi, also spoke about a lack of cooperation between the federal government and the PPP-led Sindh government which is apparent from the PM’s decision to not meet Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah during his numerous visits to the province.

Accompanied by PSP president Anis Kaimkhani and others, Mr Kamal said it was ironic that the PM was ready to talk to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, but did not want to have a meeting with the Sindh CM for resolving issues of the people.

“We have no sympathy with the Sindh CM, but the PM has to speak to him for the sake of the people because after 18th Amendment not a single penny can be spent in Sindh without the consent of the provincial government... everything is in the hands of the CM,” he explained.

He said that the PM had announced a Rs162 billion package for Karachi, but so far the federal government had not released even “Rs162” for the metropolis.

Mr Kamal said that if voted to power his party would make a policy for developing new cities and industrial zones to generate employment and business activities in the country.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2019