Seraiki poet, activist detained 'for critising CM Buzdar'

MULTAN: Taunsa police detained Seraiki poet, broadcaster and teacher Mehboob Tabish allegedly for criticising Chief Minister Usman Buzdar during the launch of the book of another Seraiki poet Iqbal Sokri.

As per details, the launch of the collected poems of Iqbal Sokri was being held at Taunsa Sharif and one of the speakers was Mehboob Tabish.

During his speech, he criticised Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and ‘the Legharis, Mazaris’ and feudalism, terming them the reason for plight and deprivation of the Seraiki region.

Talking to Dawn, Tabish said, “I had explained and interpreted poetry of Iqbal Sokri while connecting it with politics. Explaining the difference between points of view of poets and politicians of the Seraiki region, I criticised the latter for serving only Lahore darbar. I also called them shameless”.

Mehboob Tabish released after a few hours detention by Taunsa police

Narrating the incident further, Tabish alleged that SP Fazal Buzdar, a cousin of Usman Buzdar, was also present in the book launch and he got up from his seat, shouted at him and issued him threats.

The speech of Tabish was still under way when the men in civvies interrupted him and started pushing him around while saying that criticism of CM Buzdar was not acceptable. Police were also there and they took him in custody.

Tabish said the police took him to the area police station. Meanwhile, his friends, Seraiki activists and lawyers reached there and they raised slogans against police, demanding his immediate release.

Iqbal Sokri, in a video message, also condemned the arrest of Tabish.

“I condemn the police action. Mehboob Tabish did not name anybody (in his speech). Whatever he said, we also address in our poetry. It does not mean everybody should be arrested,” he said.

Seraiki poet Rifat Abbas also expressed solidarity with Tabish.

Police kept Tabish in detention for about two hours without lodging a first information report (FIR) and later allowed him to leave.

Station House Officer Bakhat Nasar said Tabish had used objectionable language against Mr Buzdar; however, was allowed to leave after the matter was resolved amicably.

SP Zafar Buzdar said that he was not in position to comment on the issue due to the death of one of his relatives.

According to Dera Ghazi Khan correspondent, Taunsa police claimed that Tabish was taken into protective custody to keep him safe from some angry audiences and was later set free when situation came under control.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2019