DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 24, 2019

Two Iraqi protesters shot dead as unrest intensifies

AFPNovember 24, 2019

Email

A protester is seen near a burning tire during ongoing anti-government protests in Basra, Iraq on November 24. — Reuters
A protester is seen near a burning tire during ongoing anti-government protests in Basra, Iraq on November 24. — Reuters

Two Iraqi protesters were shot dead overnight in the southern city of Nasiriyah, where anti-government demonstrators shut down schools and blockaded bridges, a medical source told AFP on Sunday.

At least 47 other people were wounded in clashes with security forces as protesters burned car tyres on roads and outside many public offices in the city, some 300 kilometres (200 miles) south of the capital Baghdad.

An estimated 350 people have been killed and thousands wounded in the protest movement that erupted on October 1 calling for a total overhaul of a government widely seen as corrupt and inefficient.

In Iraq's mostly rural south, schools and public offices have been severely affected with many students and teachers leading rallies and sit-ins outside public offices.

The education ministry has issued a directive that classes resume on Sunday, the first day of the school and work week in Iraq.

But protesters in Nasiriyah defied the ministry and shut down schools anyway, AFP's correspondent said.

In the oil-rich southern city of Basra, demonstrators blocked main roads just before dawn, including those leading to the ports of Umm Qasr and Khor al-Zubair.

The ports, which bring in food and medicine to Iraq but also export fuel products, have seen some delays in loading and offloading due to the unrest in recent weeks.

Clashes also pitted protesters against security forces in Karbala, one of Iraq's two holy cities.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated November 24, 2019

Ehsaas beneficiaries

It is all the more important now to inject a greater level of transparency into the project.
November 24, 2019

University harassment

THE conversation around the University of Balochistan harassment scandal seems to have snowballed into a larger...
November 24, 2019

Trigger-happy police

WHEN a mother penned a heartbreaking account of the night she lost her daughter to police crossfire in Dawn last...
November 23, 2019

Khan-Trump call

WHERE Pakistan-US ties are concerned, many critics have described the relationship as transactional. It is often ...
November 23, 2019

Press freedom

IN conferring an award on the editor of this newspaper, the Committee to Protect Journalists has shone a spotlight ...