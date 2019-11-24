DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 24, 2019

Boxer Waseem arrives in Pakistan after securing 10th professional victory

Javed HussainUpdated November 24, 2019

Email

Pakistan’s professional boxer Mohammad Waseem arrives in Islamabad on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
Pakistan’s professional boxer Mohammad Waseem arrives in Islamabad on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV

Pakistan’s professional boxer Mohammad Waseem arrived in Islamabad on Sunday after winning the tenth professional bout of his career, outclassing Mexico’s Ganigan Lopez in an intense battle of eight rounds at Ceasars Palace in Dubai last week.

Officials of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) greeted Waseem upon his arrival at Islamabad International Airport (IIA). Waseem will stay in Islamabad today after which he will leave for Quetta on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, the Pakistani boxer, who is also known as the 'Falcon', thanked PSB officials for their reception. He thanked the sports minister and the director-general of the PSB for their cooperation as well all his coach and all those who had prayed for him.

Waseem said that it was a big fight and he was very happy that he did the country proud. The boxer said that he will be in Pakistan for a week after which he will go to Spain to participate in a training camp.

Waseem added that he was in talks about bringing MTK Global — a boxing management company — to Pakistan. He said that a gym would be set up in the country and they would promote boxing so that other players like himself come forward.

His message for the youth was to work hard and do something for their country.

On Friday, the Pakistani boxer was declared the winner unanimously at the end of the eighth round in a battle against Lopez. All of the judges gave their verdict in favour of Waseem and he was adjudged 77-75 by Yuji Fukuchi and Ahmed Gharib, while Gary Kitanoski gave him 80-73 points.

This is the tenth professional title for Waseem, who had defeated Conrado Tanamor of the Philippines at the same venue in September. Waseem’s latest win at the Rotunda Rumble gains him ranking points to make his way clear for the title fight.

The Quetta-born Waseem was also encouraged by the presence of former world champion Amir Khan who flew from the UK to Dubai to cheer for the Pakistani boxer. Khan had entered the ring to congratulate Waseem as soon the referee announced his decision.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Zak
Nov 24, 2019 12:46pm
Congratulations to waseem. The nation is proud of you.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 24, 2019 01:05pm
Kudos Falcon.
Recommend 0
Moeen
Nov 24, 2019 01:18pm
Wasswm is pride of Pakistan
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated November 24, 2019

Ehsaas beneficiaries

It is all the more important now to inject a greater level of transparency into the project.
November 24, 2019

University harassment

THE conversation around the University of Balochistan harassment scandal seems to have snowballed into a larger...
November 24, 2019

Trigger-happy police

WHEN a mother penned a heartbreaking account of the night she lost her daughter to police crossfire in Dawn last...
November 23, 2019

Khan-Trump call

WHERE Pakistan-US ties are concerned, many critics have described the relationship as transactional. It is often ...
November 23, 2019

Press freedom

IN conferring an award on the editor of this newspaper, the Committee to Protect Journalists has shone a spotlight ...