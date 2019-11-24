DAWN.COM

Petition for contempt proceedings against PM

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated November 24, 2019

The Lahore High Court was on Saturday asked to initiate contempt proceedings against Prime Minister Imran Khan on the basis of an “anti-judiciary” speech he delivered few days back. — DawnNewsTV/File
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court was on Saturday asked to initiate contempt proceedings against Prime Minister Imran Khan on the basis of an “anti-judiciary” speech he delivered few days back.

A citizen, Tahir Maqsood, made this request through a petition filed through his counsel advocate Faizan Naseer Chohan.

The petitioner contended that the prime minister tried to make cases pending against opposition leaders prejudiced by delivering a speech.

He said the prime minister criticised senior judges of the Supreme Court which amounted to contempt of court.

The petitioner pointed out that the SC had in 2013 issued a contempt notice to Mr Khan for his ‘anti-judiciary rants’.

To establish maintainability of his petition, the petitioner referred to conviction of PML-N leaders Talal Chaudhry and Nehal Hashmi by the apex court for their anti-judiciary speeches.

He asked the court to summon Prime Minister Imran Khan in person, disqualify him and order the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to de-notify him as member of the National Assembly.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2019

