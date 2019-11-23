DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 23, 2019

At least 3 killed in car bomb attack in northeast Syria, says Turkey

APNovember 23, 2019

Email

Turkey's defence ministry blames Syrian Kurdish fighters for the attack. — AFP/File
Turkey's defence ministry blames Syrian Kurdish fighters for the attack. — AFP/File

Turkey's Defense Ministry says a car bomb exploded in a northern Syrian town along the border with Turkey, killing three civilians.

The ministry said on Saturday that more than 20 people were injured in the explosion in an industrial zone of Tal Abyad. The ministry blamed Syrian Kurdish fighters for the attack.

Two other car bombs have hit Tal Abyad this month, killing at least 21 people.

Turkey-backed fighters captured the city from Kurdish-led fighters in October.

Turkey is seeking to expand its areas of influence in Syria's north, pushing Kurdish fighters away from its borders. Ankara views those Kurdish fighters as terrorists.

The same Kurdish fighters were the United States' main partner in combating the militant Islamic State group in Syria.

Syria Conflict
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Ground zero

Ground zero

We are inhaling some of the foulest air on the planet.

Editorial

November 23, 2019

Khan-Trump call

WHERE Pakistan-US ties are concerned, many critics have described the relationship as transactional. It is often ...
November 23, 2019

Press freedom

IN conferring an award on the editor of this newspaper, the Committee to Protect Journalists has shone a spotlight ...
Updated November 22, 2019

CJ’s rejoinder

Hopefully the superior judiciary is mindful of this history, and inclined to be more circumspect.
November 22, 2019

Resistant bugs

FOR some years now, the irrational use of antibiotics across the world, including in this country, has emerged as a...
November 22, 2019

Iran petrol protests

OVER the past few days, Iran has been rocked by nationwide protests sparked by a sharp rise in fuel prices and...