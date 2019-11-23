DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 23, 2019

Firdous urges ECP to take up petitions against PML-N, PPP

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated November 23, 2019

Email

PM aide Firdous Ashiq Awan says PML-N and PPP not only ignored the masses when they were in power but also deceived them politically. — APP/File
PM aide Firdous Ashiq Awan says PML-N and PPP not only ignored the masses when they were in power but also deceived them politically. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information, said on Friday the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was the country’s only political party which respected democratic traditions.

Speaking to the media, she said the PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party had not only ignored the masses when they were in power but also deceived them politically.

Speaking about the PTI foreign funding case, she said the Election Com­mission should initiate hearing on applications filed by the PTI against the PML-N and the PPP regarding their foreign funding.

Ms Awan said the opposition’s Rehbar Committee “has become a Rehzan (dacoits) committee as its members are protecting one another’s political agenda”.

She expressed the hope that Nawaz Sharif would return home after his medical treatment in London, adding that the government had always respected the judiciary.

Ms Awan said the Indian government had deprived the oppressed people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir of their basic rights. “Under Indian state terrorism, large-scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of innocent Kashmiri people are going on in the valley.”

She urged the world to press India to stop its brutalities and resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions. “The people of India-held Kashmir will soon see the dawn of freedom.”

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Ground zero

Ground zero

We are inhaling some of the foulest air on the planet.

Editorial

November 23, 2019

Khan-Trump call

WHERE Pakistan-US ties are concerned, many critics have described the relationship as transactional. It is often ...
November 23, 2019

Press freedom

IN conferring an award on the editor of this newspaper, the Committee to Protect Journalists has shone a spotlight ...
Updated November 22, 2019

CJ’s rejoinder

Hopefully the superior judiciary is mindful of this history, and inclined to be more circumspect.
November 22, 2019

Resistant bugs

FOR some years now, the irrational use of antibiotics across the world, including in this country, has emerged as a...
November 22, 2019

Iran petrol protests

OVER the past few days, Iran has been rocked by nationwide protests sparked by a sharp rise in fuel prices and...