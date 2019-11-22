DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 22, 2019

Karachi policemen fire at vehicle, killing one, injuring another

Qazi HassanNovember 22, 2019

Email

According to SSP South Sheeraz Nazeer, the Gizri policemen were following the victims after which they fired upon their car while it was parked. — DawnNewsTV
According to SSP South Sheeraz Nazeer, the Gizri policemen were following the victims after which they fired upon their car while it was parked. — DawnNewsTV

Police firing on a vehicle in Karachi early Friday left one person dead and another injured. Three policemen have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Sheeraz Nazeer says Gizri police officers were chasing the victims and fired upon the car they were in while it was parked. The firing led to the death of Nabil Hoodbhoy, whereas Raza Imam was injured.

SSP Nazeer added further investigation is underway.

A case has been registered against the policemen at the Artillery Maidan police station under Section 302 (punishment for murder), 324 (attempted murder), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code and the 7-ATA (Anti-Terrorism Act).

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered on the complaint of Imam, the two were stopped by the police at Khayaban-i-Muhafiz.

Imam said they had a can of beer in the car and added that they told the police that they lived in the Cantt area of the city when asked where they resided.

He said when the police asked them to open the light inside the car, Hoodbhoy drove off. Imam added that he asked Hoodbhoy why he had done so, to which the latter said "this is how you deal with the police".

After this, the police started following us, Imam said in the FIR, adding that the police also fired shots in the air. He further said that as the car went from Cantt Road toward Fatima Jinnah Road near PACC, the police fired at them. The same bullet struck Imam and Hoodbhoy.

As per the FIR, Imam said the police then came, saw what had happened and then sped away. He said he remembered the faces of the policemen and would be able to identify them.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Sharjeel Kharal added that Sub-Inspector Abdul Ghaffar, Head Constable Aftab, and Constable Mohammad Ali Shah had been taken into custody.

The DIG said policemen had chased the victims from near the Saudi Consulate as they did not stop despite being asked to. When their vehicle slowed down near PACC, one policeman opened fire which hit Imam. The same bullet struck Hoodbhoy's shoulder, proving to be fatal. The DIG said so far only one bullet casing has been found.

He said that the incident was being looked into and a team had been formed under the supervision of SSP Investigation (South) Rai Ijaz. DIG Kharal said the team was obtaining records from CCTV cameras.

Meanwhile, IG Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has also sought details of the incident from DIG South.

Additional reporting Imtiaz Ali

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated November 22, 2019

CJ’s rejoinder

Hopefully the superior judiciary is mindful of this history, and inclined to be more circumspect.
November 22, 2019

Resistant bugs

FOR some years now, the irrational use of antibiotics across the world, including in this country, has emerged as a...
November 22, 2019

Iran petrol protests

OVER the past few days, Iran has been rocked by nationwide protests sparked by a sharp rise in fuel prices and...
Updated November 21, 2019

Polio resurgence

THE impact of political polarisation in Pakistan is beginning to show in the country’s anti-polio efforts.
November 21, 2019

Curbing optimism

FOR the first time in four years the external deficit of the country has recorded a surplus, though a nominal one ...
Updated November 21, 2019

Israeli settlements

Mr Trump and his team have spared no effort to humiliate the Arabs and reward Tel Aviv for its land grab.