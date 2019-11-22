Karachi policemen fire at vehicle, killing one, injuring another

Police firing on a vehicle in Karachi early Friday left one person dead and another injured. Three policemen have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Sheeraz Nazeer says Gizri police officers were chasing the victims and fired upon the car they were in while it was parked. The firing led to the death of Nabil Hoodbhoy, whereas Raza Imam was injured.

SSP Nazeer added further investigation is underway.

A case has been registered against the policemen at the Artillery Maidan police station under Section 302 (punishment for murder), 324 (attempted murder), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code and the 7-ATA (Anti-Terrorism Act).

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered on the complaint of Imam, the two were stopped by the police at Khayaban-i-Muhafiz.

Imam said they had a can of beer in the car and added that they told the police that they lived in the Cantt area of the city when asked where they resided.

He said when the police asked them to open the light inside the car, Hoodbhoy drove off. Imam added that he asked Hoodbhoy why he had done so, to which the latter said "this is how you deal with the police".

After this, the police started following us, Imam said in the FIR, adding that the police also fired shots in the air. He further said that as the car went from Cantt Road toward Fatima Jinnah Road near PACC, the police fired at them. The same bullet struck Imam and Hoodbhoy.

As per the FIR, Imam said the police then came, saw what had happened and then sped away. He said he remembered the faces of the policemen and would be able to identify them.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Sharjeel Kharal added that Sub-Inspector Abdul Ghaffar, Head Constable Aftab, and Constable Mohammad Ali Shah had been taken into custody.

The DIG said policemen had chased the victims from near the Saudi Consulate as they did not stop despite being asked to. When their vehicle slowed down near PACC, one policeman opened fire which hit Imam. The same bullet struck Hoodbhoy's shoulder, proving to be fatal. The DIG said so far only one bullet casing has been found.

He said that the incident was being looked into and a team had been formed under the supervision of SSP Investigation (South) Rai Ijaz. DIG Kharal said the team was obtaining records from CCTV cameras.

Meanwhile, IG Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has also sought details of the incident from DIG South.

Additional reporting Imtiaz Ali