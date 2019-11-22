DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 22, 2019

Chaudhrys of Gujrat backed view on fresh polls, claims Fazl

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated November 22, 2019

Email

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman and PML-Q's Chaudhry Pervez Elahi meet in Islamabad. — INP/File
JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman and PML-Q's Chaudhry Pervez Elahi meet in Islamabad. — INP/File

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday claimed that Chaudhry Shujaat Husain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had endorsed his point of view that new elections were necessary for the country’s future.

Talking to the media on Thursday, he said that “illegitimate government” of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was still enjoying the “backing of the establishment”. He said a free and fair election was the only solution to steer the country out of political and economic crises.

“The Chaudhry brothers have fully supported our demand for fresh elections,” the Maulana said, adding that opposition parties, particularly the JUI-F, gave a strong message to the “illegitimate government” through the Azadi march that they could lock down the entire country.

He said that after Plan A and Plan B his party would launch a countrywide movement against the government at the district level, adding that workers were already being mobilised for the purpose.

The JUI-F leader said that the country’s economy was on the verge of collapse because of wrong policies of the government, claiming that production of wheat and rice had witnessed a decline of 40 per cent.

Responding to a question, Maulana Fazl said that Chief Election Commissioner retired Justice Sardar Mohammad Raza should announce a judgement in the foreign funding case against the PTI before his retirement.

He criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for calling the Azadi march a “political circus”, alleging that the premier had committed blasphemy by declaring a religious congregation a circus.

Meanwhile, the provincial executive council of the JUI-F met in Peshawar on Thursday and discussed the strategy for launching protests at the district level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The party will hold a protest rally in Dera Ismail Khan on Nov 24 and extend the protests to other districts. Leaders of other opposition parties will also address these protest rallies. It was also decided that a multi-party conference would be convened in Peshawar to discuss the future line of action.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2019

JUI F March
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated November 22, 2019

CJ’s rejoinder

Hopefully the superior judiciary is mindful of this history, and inclined to be more circumspect.
November 22, 2019

Resistant bugs

FOR some years now, the irrational use of antibiotics across the world, including in this country, has emerged as a...
November 22, 2019

Iran petrol protests

OVER the past few days, Iran has been rocked by nationwide protests sparked by a sharp rise in fuel prices and...
Updated November 21, 2019

Polio resurgence

THE impact of political polarisation in Pakistan is beginning to show in the country’s anti-polio efforts.
November 21, 2019

Curbing optimism

FOR the first time in four years the external deficit of the country has recorded a surplus, though a nominal one ...
Updated November 21, 2019

Israeli settlements

Mr Trump and his team have spared no effort to humiliate the Arabs and reward Tel Aviv for its land grab.