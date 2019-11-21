DAWN.COM

Lt Gen Nadeem Raza appointed new CJCSC by PM Imran

Sanaullah Khan | Naveed SiddiquiNovember 21, 2019

Newly appointed CJCSC Lt Gen Nadeem Raza calls on PM Imran Khan on Thursday. — Screengrab
Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Lt Gen Nadeem Raza as the new Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), a statement issued by the premier's office announced on Thursday.

According to the press release, Lt Gen Raza's appointment will take effect from November 27.

— Photo courtesy: ISPR.
The statement recalled that the notification for the reappointment of Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa as the chief of army staff for another tenure was already issued on August 19.

Following his appointment as the CJCSC, Lt Gen Raza called on Prime Minister Imran at his office today.

