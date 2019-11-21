DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 21, 2019

Nation wants to know who funded PTI from India, Middle East, US: Ahsan Iqbal

Dawn.comUpdated November 21, 2019

Email

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal addresses a press conference on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal addresses a press conference on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan to reveal "who funded the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) from within India, the Middle East and the United States".

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the PML-N leader asked why the prime minister was allegedly not disclosing the money trail of PTI's foreign funding.

Read more: Nothing to worry about in foreign funding case, Imran assures PTI

"Now the time has come when the nation is asking for receipts," he said, alleging that the ruling PTI concealed 23 party accounts from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the public.

He alleged that millions of dollars were transacted through these unreported accounts.

Innocent overseas Pakistanis were tricked into donating funds for the party while painting a fake and bleak picture of the state of affairs in Pakistan, Iqbal alleged, adding that these donations were not disclosed anywhere and plundered through private accounts.

"It was the worst robbery in the history of Pakistan's democracy," he added.

The PML-N leader criticised the PTI's conduct with respect to the foreign funding case, saying it is involved in corruption although it accuses other parties of being corrupt and declares itself "Mr Clean". He alleged that the PTI has been using delaying tactics to keep the foreign funding case pending before the ECP.

Countering government spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan's allegation that the PML-N was attempting to influence the ECP, he said: "We are only demanding that the matter be resolved."

The PML-N asked the ECP to decide the matter as soon as possible, Iqbal said, instead accusing the PTI of hindering the ECP from functioning freely under a strategy.

"Now we have understood why the PTI created obstacles in agreement on two ECP members' [appointment] and now they are waiting for the chief election commissioner to retire so they can raise the point that in the absence of three of its members, the ECP cannot run its business.

"I, being the secretary general of the PML-N, am saying on the record that we have no unreported account," he said.

More to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (26)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Saad
Nov 21, 2019 05:07pm
These funds came to Pakistan. We want to know where the N funds went FROM Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Bravo
Nov 21, 2019 05:07pm
Put imran on trials
Recommend 0
salman
Nov 21, 2019 05:09pm
Yesterday outside the ECP Ahsan Iqbal was asked about foreign funding into PMLN accounts and he choose not to answer. I guess he can only ask questions but never answers them?
Recommend 0
Bilal
Nov 21, 2019 05:13pm
Yes..we want to know!!
Recommend 0
Aaqib
Nov 21, 2019 05:13pm
Opposition needs to get a life and Concentrate on Real issues !
Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Nov 21, 2019 05:14pm
PML(N) has reverted to 3rd-degree tactics.
Recommend 0
Omar
Nov 21, 2019 05:15pm
Nation wants to know why Ahsan Iqbal needs an Iqama of security guard in Saudi Arabia . Nation needs to know if Nawaz Sharif will return after his bail expires .
Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Nov 21, 2019 05:22pm
Reveal the money trail Mr Prime Minister. Nations wants see all the receipts.
Recommend 0
iftikhar Ali
Nov 21, 2019 05:24pm
Seems like diversion tactics by pml-n to remove focus from sharifs.
Recommend 0
Sid
Nov 21, 2019 05:27pm
It’s more important to understand how money is taken out of Pakistan than brought into it.
Recommend 0
Bangbang
Nov 21, 2019 05:31pm
Time to impeach him.
Recommend 0
Shahbaz Ahmed Tarar
Nov 21, 2019 05:32pm
Nations also wants to know that who looted this country, how you politicians become richer and richer while the nation become poor..
Recommend 0
Modern Chankya
Nov 21, 2019 05:33pm
Its not Indian for sure. Why Indian will give donation to Pakistan's political party ?
Recommend 0
Shaikh
Nov 21, 2019 05:35pm
Nation still waiting to see receipts of Avenfield...
Recommend 0
Osayed Rehman
Nov 21, 2019 05:38pm
Nation wants to know or N league?
Recommend 0
Citizen
Nov 21, 2019 05:45pm
Ahsan Iqbal is wrong, this is no go area as the ruling party is well connected so only returned question will be on his leadership and on the leadership of the collation partners. The ruling party and its leadership will face the severe form investigation and what not only the sooner they are to leave and or when they are gone. So have patience and watch the current soap opera
Recommend 0
Adnan A
Nov 21, 2019 05:45pm
@Sid, exactly
Recommend 0
Sikisher
Nov 21, 2019 05:46pm
No we dont..we want our money back..plus we want dollar back around 100 and also cheap electricity and visa free travel to Europe
Recommend 0
Mohiz
Nov 21, 2019 05:46pm
The public would like to see an audit of PML-N's and PPP's foreign funding as well. Not to mention where it gets it's funds to bribe voters with cash for votes.
Recommend 0
Simon
Nov 21, 2019 05:47pm
Nation also wants to know how Nawaz and company return looted money and sell those London flats.
Recommend 0
Noor53
Nov 21, 2019 05:48pm
And nations also want to know how billions of dollars had been transferred in to swiss banks and panama from Pakistan
Recommend 0
Noor53
Nov 21, 2019 05:50pm
Nation also want to know how the even field apartments have been bought..
Recommend 0
Ahmer
Nov 21, 2019 05:51pm
@Sid, it is equally important to know the source of funds coming into Pakistan. Moreover, if we do not hold our current rulers to account then what’s the difference between them and the previous ones; they also do not want to be held accountable.
Recommend 0
PakistanZindabad
Nov 21, 2019 05:54pm
Lets Nawaz reveal of money he has accumulated inside of outside Pakistan and then you can ask this question. I am not saying that should not come out but do not divert attention of people at this time.
Recommend 0
Neelkant
Nov 21, 2019 05:56pm
@Saad, All the money distributed during elections, where do you think they came from? A politician is like a black hole and money that goes inside will never ever see light again.
Recommend 0
Yasio
Nov 21, 2019 05:56pm
It's only few million. Please tells us about those billions stashed by your leader
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated November 21, 2019

Polio resurgence

THE impact of political polarisation in Pakistan is beginning to show in the country’s anti-polio efforts.
November 21, 2019

Curbing optimism

FOR the first time in four years the external deficit of the country has recorded a surplus, though a nominal one ...
Updated November 21, 2019

Israeli settlements

Mr Trump and his team have spared no effort to humiliate the Arabs and reward Tel Aviv for its land grab.
Updated November 20, 2019

Quality of discourse

Pakistan needs the rhetorical temperature to climb down a few degrees.
November 20, 2019

Chinese papers

IT’S there in black and white, 403 pages of a chilling prescription to erase the identity and ‘reprogramme’ ...
November 20, 2019

Dengue cases

THE outbreak of dengue across the country seems to have been particularly vicious this year. Around 50,000 cases ...