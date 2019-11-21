Nation wants to know who funded PTI from India, Middle East, US: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan to reveal "who funded the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) from within India, the Middle East and the United States".

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the PML-N leader asked why the prime minister was allegedly not disclosing the money trail of PTI's foreign funding.

"Now the time has come when the nation is asking for receipts," he said, alleging that the ruling PTI concealed 23 party accounts from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the public.

He alleged that millions of dollars were transacted through these unreported accounts.

Innocent overseas Pakistanis were tricked into donating funds for the party while painting a fake and bleak picture of the state of affairs in Pakistan, Iqbal alleged, adding that these donations were not disclosed anywhere and plundered through private accounts.

"It was the worst robbery in the history of Pakistan's democracy," he added.

The PML-N leader criticised the PTI's conduct with respect to the foreign funding case, saying it is involved in corruption although it accuses other parties of being corrupt and declares itself "Mr Clean". He alleged that the PTI has been using delaying tactics to keep the foreign funding case pending before the ECP.

Countering government spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan's allegation that the PML-N was attempting to influence the ECP, he said: "We are only demanding that the matter be resolved."

The PML-N asked the ECP to decide the matter as soon as possible, Iqbal said, instead accusing the PTI of hindering the ECP from functioning freely under a strategy.

"Now we have understood why the PTI created obstacles in agreement on two ECP members' [appointment] and now they are waiting for the chief election commissioner to retire so they can raise the point that in the absence of three of its members, the ECP cannot run its business.

"I, being the secretary general of the PML-N, am saying on the record that we have no unreported account," he said.

