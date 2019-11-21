DAWN.COM

Suspect arrested in Khanewal for murdering man, burning his body 'in the name of honour'

Sajjad Akbar ShahNovember 21, 2019

According to the DSP, the suspect tortured and murdered the victim, and then burnt his body. — AP/File
Police in Jahanian tehsil of Khanewal district on Thursday found the body of a man who was killed and burnt by an individual allegedly in the name of honour, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jahanian Shamsuddin.

According to the DSP, the suspect had tortured and murdered the victim, and then burnt his body.

As per the initial investigation, the DSP said the suspect had suspicions of illicit relations between his cousin and the victim. He added that the murder was allegedly carried out in the name of honour.

Shamsuddin said that the victim's body has been shifted to a hospital while further investigation into the incident is underway.

Meanwhile, Khanewal District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shehzad recognised the timely response of DSP Jahanian and his team in arresting the suspect within an hour of receiving information.

According to DPO Shehzad, the police had received information that the burnt body of a man had been found in Jahanian after which the DSP, his Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and forensic teams responded and cordoned off the site of the incident.

Following this, the forensic team started to collect evidence and began an interrogation with local people in the area during which they received a clue that led to the arrest of the main suspect.

Khanewal DPO said that their investigation was underway in order to determine the motive behind the murder, the weapon used as well as in order to determine who else was involved in the incident.

He added that the suspect had admitted to the crime during the investigation.

Comments (0)

