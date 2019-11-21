DAWN.COM

Altaf asks Modi for asylum in India

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated November 21, 2019

London-based Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant political asylum to him and his associates. — photo courtesy mqm.org/File
KARACHI: London-based Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant political asylum to him and his associates.

He made the request during a speech aired on social media from his London abode earlier this month.

“If India and Prime Minister Modi allow me to come to India and provide me asylum with my colleagues, I am ready to come to India along with my colleagues because my grandfather is buried there ... my grandmother is buried there ... my thousands of relatives are buried in India. I want to go to their graves and want to pray,” he said in the video message broadcast on social media on Nov 9.

Mr Hussain, a British citizen who has been living in the United Kingdom for the past 27 years, is currently on bail in a case pertaining to incitement of violence. He was arrested twice in the UK, first in connection with a money laundering investigation and then in the present case.

His party, now called MQM-London, is facing a ban since Aug 22, 2016 when Mr Hussain made an incendiary speech. The MQM here, now known as MQM-Pakistan, parted ways with him after the controversial speech.

“[If granted asylum] I will not interfere in any politics, I promise,” assured Mr Hussain to the Indian government in his speech.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2019

Nh
Nov 21, 2019 07:49am
England can take Nawaz, india can take Altaf and uae can take zardari but on promise never to return back.
Recommend 0
Surgical strike
Nov 21, 2019 07:53am
Smart move
Recommend 0
Bangbang
Nov 21, 2019 07:53am
It will be a great move.
Recommend 0
kashif
Nov 21, 2019 07:53am
Altaf Hussain is now a symbol of shame for all those who supported and gave their lives for MQM.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Nov 21, 2019 07:54am
Indians are dying to goto UK and Mr. Hussain wanna goto India.
Recommend 0
Supriya
Nov 21, 2019 07:54am
India should consider his request. He is a great leader and has a huge fan following in Pakistan
Recommend 0
Javed
Nov 21, 2019 07:56am
Altaf will finally be ‘home’ if Modi grants his wish.
Recommend 0
Bye_Bye
Nov 21, 2019 08:00am
What happened to Imran Khan's dossier of charges that he presented to Scotland yard.
Recommend 0
Truthful
Nov 21, 2019 08:06am
Altaf Hussein did terrorism in Pakistan and escaped to the UK. He spread terrorism in the UK as well and awaits trial and faces possible incarceration. Hence, he wants to leave the UK as well and has set his eyes on India.
Recommend 0
Ramesh R
Nov 21, 2019 08:07am
Never!
Recommend 0
Munna
Nov 21, 2019 08:31am
Unwanted Pak Politicians go mess up in uk India does not need you
Recommend 0
Salah ahmed
Nov 21, 2019 08:32am
Finally noose is tightening around Mr.Altaf Hussain's neck.
Recommend 0

