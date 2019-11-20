MQM delegation meets govt team, reminds it of promises

A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) called on a government team in Islamabad on Wednesday to remind the latter of the promises made in exchange for the former's support.

The delegation of the MQM, a coalition partner of the ruling PTI, was comprised of Federal Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aminul Haq, Amir Khan and Kanwar Naveed Jamil.

The government side included Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment Shahzad Arbab.

During the meeting, the Rs162 billion Karachi package promised by the federal government for Karachi was discussed while the MQM pushed for the immediate construction of the Hyderabad University, MQM's Haq told DawnNewsTV.

He said the party also demanded that the government take it into confidence in matters of policymaking.

"The government reacted positively to MQM's demands," Haq said, adding that consultations and meetings between the two sides will continue.

According to the MQM leader, "all issues" will be discussed when the two delegations next meet on Monday.

Last year, the MQM had won six National Assembly seats in the July 25 election and inked an agreement with the PTI, promising to extend its support to the latter for the formation of government in the Centre.

In exchange for MQM’s support for the federal government, the PTI had promised that a special federal package would be announced for Karachi, with an emphasis on the provision of water for its residents.

Additionally, the PTI had agreed that Sindh police reforms would be implemented, a university would be established in Hyderabad, and constituencies identified by MQM-P would be audited.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier this year indicated that the PTI and MQM could contest the next elections as allies.