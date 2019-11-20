DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 21, 2019

MQM delegation meets govt team, reminds it of promises

Javed HussainNovember 20, 2019

Email

MQM delegation holds a meeting with the government team at the PM's Secretariat. — Photo courtesy: MQM media cell
MQM delegation holds a meeting with the government team at the PM's Secretariat. — Photo courtesy: MQM media cell

A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) called on a government team in Islamabad on Wednesday to remind the latter of the promises made in exchange for the former's support.

The delegation of the MQM, a coalition partner of the ruling PTI, was comprised of Federal Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aminul Haq, Amir Khan and Kanwar Naveed Jamil.

The government side included Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment Shahzad Arbab.

During the meeting, the Rs162 billion Karachi package promised by the federal government for Karachi was discussed while the MQM pushed for the immediate construction of the Hyderabad University, MQM's Haq told DawnNewsTV.

He said the party also demanded that the government take it into confidence in matters of policymaking.

"The government reacted positively to MQM's demands," Haq said, adding that consultations and meetings between the two sides will continue.

According to the MQM leader, "all issues" will be discussed when the two delegations next meet on Monday.

Last year, the MQM had won six National Assembly seats in the July 25 election and inked an agreement with the PTI, promising to extend its support to the latter for the formation of government in the Centre.

In exchange for MQM’s support for the federal government, the PTI had promised that a special federal package would be announced for Karachi, with an emphasis on the provision of water for its residents.

Additionally, the PTI had agreed that Sindh police reforms would be implemented, a university would be established in Hyderabad, and constituencies identified by MQM-P would be audited.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier this year indicated that the PTI and MQM could contest the next elections as allies.

MQM AND PTI
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Saeed
Nov 20, 2019 11:34pm
What is that PTI's promise which watches the daylight?
Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 20, 2019 11:40pm
Stop pressuring the government when they have just dealt with a crowd threat. For sake of Pakistan, support the government until it is economically stable. Then IK will fulfill all his promises. PPP and PML left nothing in the coffers.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

No way out?

No way out?

There’s no telling where the revolt in Hong Kong might lead.

Editorial

Updated November 20, 2019

Quality of discourse

Pakistan needs the rhetorical temperature to climb down a few degrees.
November 20, 2019

Chinese papers

IT’S there in black and white, 403 pages of a chilling prescription to erase the identity and ‘reprogramme’ ...
November 20, 2019

Dengue cases

THE outbreak of dengue across the country seems to have been particularly vicious this year. Around 50,000 cases ...
The legislation debate
Updated November 19, 2019

The legislation debate

As long as MNAs remember that legislation is parliament's core function, they can carry on with their verbal duels.
November 19, 2019

PIA mismanagement

THE national airline, which is a listed company on the stock exchange, may not have filed any financial statements ...
November 19, 2019

Karachi transport plans

IT is hardly a secret that Karachi’s public transport system has collapsed. Commuters face an uphill challenge...