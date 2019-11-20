DAWN.COM

India to create national registry to identify undocumented immigrants

APUpdated November 20, 2019

In a mammoth survey in Assam earlier this year, about 1.9 million of the state's more than 32 million people were excluded from a registry as undocumented immigrants. — AFP/File
India will conduct a national citizen survey to weed out those living illegally in the country, the government said on Wednesday.

Home Minister Amit Shah said people from all religions who can prove they are Indian citizens will be included in a National Register of Citizens. He did not give a time frame for the survey in the country with 1.3 billion people.

Shah's announcement in Parliament came months after a mammoth survey in northeastern Assam state, where about 1.9 million of the state's more than 32 million people were excluded from a registry as undocumented immigrants.

The state said those left out would have an opportunity to prove their citizenship at tribunals set up by the government.

"People from all religions who are Indian citizens will be included. There is no question of any discrimination on the basis of religion," Shah said in response to concern that his Hindu nationalist-led government might target minority Muslims.

Major waves of refugees arrived in India after Partition in 1947, and in 1971, when Bangladesh broke away from Pakistan.

Critics accuse Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of a deep-seated bias against minority Muslims and say the campaign against illegal migrants is aimed at Muslims, and threatens to further marginalise the community. The BJP denies the accusation and says it is opposed to the appeasement of any group.

Amir Indian
Nov 20, 2019 08:31pm
Good decision
Recommend 0
M S Rathore
Nov 20, 2019 08:48pm
What's wrong with finding illegal immigrants..... Nothing I feel
Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Nov 20, 2019 09:24pm
India already has too much population. Indians want jobs for Indians.
Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Nov 20, 2019 09:30pm
Immigrants in India??? Is this true, how someone would like to migrate India where more than 50% are below poverty line.?
Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Nov 20, 2019 09:32pm
Immigration is a global problem and it can't be solved by registration or deportation....
Recommend 0
Fact
Nov 20, 2019 09:33pm
Expect a heavy influx...
Recommend 0
Vikas
Nov 20, 2019 09:44pm
Very good decision. The process will identify the illegals who the benefiting from the schemes for the poor.
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Nov 20, 2019 09:45pm
Start with BJP.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 20, 2019 09:46pm
First they must create an international registry to enlist millions of illegal, immoral and unethical Indians living in all parts of the world including the U.S., Europe, South America, Middle East, Australia and New Zealand etc.
Recommend 0
Neelkant
Nov 20, 2019 09:52pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, They are doing that already which is why we have decided to clean up our own house to receive them when they come back.
Recommend 0
ashok
Nov 20, 2019 09:53pm
Should have happened 3 decades back.
Recommend 0

