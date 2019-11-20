Yousaf Baig Mirza resigns as special assistant to prime minister

Yousaf Baig Mirza on Wednesday confirmed that he has resigned as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Media Affairs.

Talking to Dawn today, Mirza said that he decided to leave his office to return to the media industry.

Before his appointment as SAPM over a year ago, Mirza had served as managing director of the state-run PTV during the governments of prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Gen Pervez Musharraf and President Asif Ali Zardari. He has also worked with private media channels.

He told Dawn that he had served Prime Minister Imran Khan with full commitment and dedication but now he wanted to return to the media.

According to Mirza, he was working as the SAPM on honorary basis without getting any salary or perks.

The prime minister in a recent cabinet meeting had constituted a committee to ascertain the performance of his official media team. Nadeem Afzal Chan, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Iftikhar Durrani and others are part of the premier's media team.