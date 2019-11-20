DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 20, 2019

Yousaf Baig Mirza resigns as special assistant to prime minister

Syed Irfan RazaNovember 20, 2019

Email

Yousuf Baig Mirza. — DawnNewsTV/File
Yousuf Baig Mirza. — DawnNewsTV/File

Yousaf Baig Mirza on Wednesday confirmed that he has resigned as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Media Affairs.

Talking to Dawn today, Mirza said that he decided to leave his office to return to the media industry.

Before his appointment as SAPM over a year ago, Mirza had served as managing director of the state-run PTV during the governments of prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Gen Pervez Musharraf and President Asif Ali Zardari. He has also worked with private media channels.

He told Dawn that he had served Prime Minister Imran Khan with full commitment and dedication but now he wanted to return to the media.

According to Mirza, he was working as the SAPM on honorary basis without getting any salary or perks.

The prime minister in a recent cabinet meeting had constituted a committee to ascertain the performance of his official media team. Nadeem Afzal Chan, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Iftikhar Durrani and others are part of the premier's media team.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

No way out?

No way out?

There’s no telling where the revolt in Hong Kong might lead.

Editorial

Updated November 20, 2019

Quality of discourse

Pakistan needs the rhetorical temperature to climb down a few degrees.
November 20, 2019

Chinese papers

IT’S there in black and white, 403 pages of a chilling prescription to erase the identity and ‘reprogramme’ ...
November 20, 2019

Dengue cases

THE outbreak of dengue across the country seems to have been particularly vicious this year. Around 50,000 cases ...
The legislation debate
Updated November 19, 2019

The legislation debate

As long as MNAs remember that legislation is parliament's core function, they can carry on with their verbal duels.
November 19, 2019

PIA mismanagement

THE national airline, which is a listed company on the stock exchange, may not have filed any financial statements ...
November 19, 2019

Karachi transport plans

IT is hardly a secret that Karachi’s public transport system has collapsed. Commuters face an uphill challenge...