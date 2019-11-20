DAWN.COM

November 20, 2019

Rehbar Committee submits memorandum urging ECP to hear PTI foreign funding case daily

Javed HussainUpdated November 20, 2019

Members of the opposition's Rehbar Committee outside the Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
The opposition's Rehbar Committee on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) demanding that a case regarding the scrutiny of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) foreign funds be heard on a daily basis.

The memorandum was submitted following a meeting of the opposition committee with the secretary of the ECP.

A copy of the opposition's memorandum. — Photo provided by author
PTI’s founding member Akbar S. Babar had filed the case in 2014, alleging that nearly $3 million in illegal foreign funds were collected through two offshore companies and that money was sent through illegal 'hundi' channels from the Middle East to accounts of 'PTI employees'. He had also alleged that the foreign accounts used to collect funds were concealed from the annual audit reports submitted to the ECP.

A scrutiny committee was formed in March last year to complete an audit of PTI's funding sources in one month. Its mandate was later extended for an indefinite period.

In October, the ECP had rejected four applications filed by PTI seeking secrecy during the scrutiny of its foreign funding sources.

Prior to submitting the memorandum today, the Rehbar Committee held an informal meeting at Parliament House after which they staged a protest outside the ECP.

Various opposition leaders including JUI-F leader Akram Durrani, PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal, PPP stalwart Farhatullah Babar and Nayyar Bukhari participated in the meeting as well as the protest that followed.

Speaking to media outside the ECP, Durrani said: "Our demand is that the case be heard on a daily basis so that there isn't a delay in it."

He said that once the case is concluded, neither PTI nor the current government would remain [in power].

"All parties are concerned why this case is pending," he said. "Some cases are heard day-to-day, the National Accountability Bureau calls us three times a week [...] but the delay in this case will damage the country."

Durrani announced that they were going to submit a written memorandum to the ECP signed by all Rehbar Committee parties.

He also urged the media to discuss the PTI foreign funding case on a daily basis.

Addressing the press conference, PPP leader Bukhari said that the case has been pending for five years because PTI lawyers were constantly submitting new petitions pertaining to the case.

Meanwhile, PML-N's Iqbal said: "This is the biggest corruption scandal in Pakistani politics."

He said that it was the duty of the chief election commissioner to resolve the case during his tenure, adding that that the PML-N has always said that all cases against its leadership should be heard in open trials.

Comments (9)

sheikh
Nov 20, 2019 02:28pm
Please also hear the Model town case on daily basis
Recommend 0
Bilal Hameed
Nov 20, 2019 02:34pm
You will be humiliated once again, just wait only 4 years are left.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 20, 2019 02:36pm
It is time to harness the wild goose.
Recommend 0
Novoice
Nov 20, 2019 02:36pm
Double standards.
Recommend 0
khalid
Nov 20, 2019 02:36pm
PMLN can't live without being the ruling party. Ahsan Iqbal spends all his time running after PTI. Do these people have nothing else to do?.
Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Nov 20, 2019 02:44pm
To divert attention and action for their past corruption deals, now all pointing finger at Captain but will not gain any excuse or sympathy.Captain record is open,never misutlised anything but you all have to be checked thoroughly and punished.
Recommend 0
salman
Nov 20, 2019 02:51pm
I wonder if people are aware that ECP is also investigating PMLN and PPP foreign funding.
Recommend 0
Taimur
Nov 20, 2019 02:52pm
This investigation should have been pushed by PM himself to be completed as soon as possible. Mr. PM please take the lead and set an excellent example for those to follow
Recommend 0
Aaqib
Nov 20, 2019 02:53pm
Why these guys can’t do something productive for their own people ?
Recommend 0

Opinion

