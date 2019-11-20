DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 20, 2019

Schoolboy seam bowler Naseem Shah set to make Brisbane debut

ReutersUpdated November 20, 2019

Email

16-year-old paceman Naseem Shah attends a training session at Gabba in Brisbane on November 20 ahead of the first cricket Test match against Australia. — AFP
16-year-old paceman Naseem Shah attends a training session at Gabba in Brisbane on November 20 ahead of the first cricket Test match against Australia. — AFP

Pakistan will take a huge gamble in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane on Thursday by giving 16-year-old schoolboy quick Naseem Shah his debut.

Many a more-experienced fast bowler has wilted on Australia's hard tracks but Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali is backing the teenager, who has only seven first class matches under his belt, to deal with the situation.

"He's bowling really well," Ali told reporters in Brisbane on Wednesday.

"We'll announce the side tomorrow but he's definitely going to be part of it.

"Not many players can reach that standard so early but there are exceptions and he's one of them. We are all looking forward to him having a very successful career.

"When I saw him first, I was so surprised at the control he had and the pace he had and, on top of it all, the temperament and the composure when he bowls is so exciting to see."

Shah, who will become the youngest player to make his Test debut in Australia, is likely to face the best batsman in the world in Steve Smith over the course of the match but Ali said he would feel no need to protect the youngster.

"The good thing about him is he's very fit," he added.

"I've captained him in first class matches so he has overs in his belt. I have no doubt in his fitness or his bowling."

Ali said Shah had been a "bit shy" when he came into the team but had started to open up a bit, even if he had already endured a torrid start to his career as an international cricketer when his mother died while he was in Australia.

"He lost his mother last week and that was very tough for him but he bowled the next day (which) was a very hard thing to see," he said.

Ian Craig holds the record as the youngest Test debutant in Australia after taking the field at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as a 17-year-old against South Africa in 1953.

One of many talented young batsmen to have been anointed the 'new Donald Bradman', Craig scored a half century in his first test and went on to become Australia's youngest captain but never quite lived up to the billing.

Current captain Tim Paine said Australia had been preparing to face Naseem at the Gabba.

"Certainly at Test level it's a bit unusual but by the looks of him he looks a really exciting talent," he told reporters.

"Pakistan have got a knack of finding these young fast bowlers. He looks like another one that's going to add to that rich history of fast bowlers they seem to produce."

The second Test in the two-match series is a day/night Test in Adelaide from November 29 to Dec. 3.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

No way out?

No way out?

There’s no telling where the revolt in Hong Kong might lead.

Editorial

Updated November 20, 2019

Quality of discourse

Pakistan needs the rhetorical temperature to climb down a few degrees.
November 20, 2019

Chinese papers

IT’S there in black and white, 403 pages of a chilling prescription to erase the identity and ‘reprogramme’ ...
November 20, 2019

Dengue cases

THE outbreak of dengue across the country seems to have been particularly vicious this year. Around 50,000 cases ...
The legislation debate
Updated November 19, 2019

The legislation debate

As long as MNAs remember that legislation is parliament's core function, they can carry on with their verbal duels.
November 19, 2019

PIA mismanagement

THE national airline, which is a listed company on the stock exchange, may not have filed any financial statements ...
November 19, 2019

Karachi transport plans

IT is hardly a secret that Karachi’s public transport system has collapsed. Commuters face an uphill challenge...