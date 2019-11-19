DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 19, 2019

Opposition's Rehbar Committee decides to end countrywide road blockades

Javed HussainNovember 19, 2019

Rehbar Committee convener Akram Khan Durrani addresses a press conference with other opposition members on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
The opposition's Rehbar Committee on Tuesday called off the road blockades and anti-government sit-ins being held in various parts of the country in order to "not cause inconvenience to the public".

Addressing a press conference after an hours-long meeting of the committee, JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani directed workers to open all blocked roads starting tonight.

Instead, he announced, the opposition will hold joint jalsas at the district level as part of its anti-government movement.

As part of the 'Plan-B' of the JUI-F-led Azadi March against the government, party workers have been blocking major highways and road links by staging sit-ins across the country since last week.

More to follow.

JUI F March
Pakistan

Captain
Nov 19, 2019 10:59pm
Got tired ..... unjustified demands didn’t fulfill atlast nor would be !!
Mandhan, UK
Nov 19, 2019 10:59pm
A prime example of life lesson here, "Your respect is in your own hands".
Akram
Nov 19, 2019 11:00pm
U-Turn?
