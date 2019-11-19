Opposition's Rehbar Committee decides to end countrywide road blockades

The opposition's Rehbar Committee on Tuesday called off the road blockades and anti-government sit-ins being held in various parts of the country in order to "not cause inconvenience to the public".

Addressing a press conference after an hours-long meeting of the committee, JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani directed workers to open all blocked roads starting tonight.

Instead, he announced, the opposition will hold joint jalsas at the district level as part of its anti-government movement.

As part of the 'Plan-B' of the JUI-F-led Azadi March against the government, party workers have been blocking major highways and road links by staging sit-ins across the country since last week.

