DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 19, 2019

DG ISI calls on PM Imran to discuss national security matters

Sanaullah Khan | Dawn.comUpdated November 19, 2019

Email

PM Imran Khan in a meeting with DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed. — Photo courtesy PM's Office/File
PM Imran Khan in a meeting with DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed. — Photo courtesy PM's Office/File

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, the director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office on Tuesday.

"Matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting," a brief statement issued by the PM Office said.

Lt Gen Faiz was given the charge of the country’s top spy agency in a surprise reshuffle in the army in June, which saw his predecessor, Lt Gen Asim Munir, being posted out after possibly the shortest stint in the director general’s office.

The spymaster had in June met Prime Minister Imran after assuming the charge of his office.

While no details from today's meeting were officially released, it comes after a day after — amid speculation that the civil-military relationship is under strain at the moment — the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) chief said the government and the army are “on the same page” and meetings between the prime minister and army chief are necessary for the country’s progress.

ARY News said on Monday that Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the ISPR director general, told the host of Off the Record programme that there was no difference of opinion on the issues of the state with the government.

“The army is supporting a democratically elected government as per the Constitution and there will be no let-up in this as that’s must for progress and prosperity of Pakistan,” the TV channel quoted the ISPR chief as telling the host.

Only last Friday, Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had called on Prime Minister Imran. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the premier and Gen Bajwa discussed the security situation within the country, the situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir and Pak-Afghan border.

But what sparked rumours was the prime minister's decision to suspend his official and party engagements for two days to spend the weekend at his Banigala residence following the Friday meeting.

The programme host said that he spoke to the military’s chief spokesperson the other day and asked him about speculation on social media that there was some lack of understanding or consensus on various issues between the premier and the army chief and that there was a long gap between their last two meetings.

Rejecting all such reports as “baseless gossip”, the ISPR chief told the host that the prime minister and the army chief were in regular touch with each other.

“Meetings take place as and when required and at times not every meeting is covered in media. There have been meetings and telephone calls between the two in the period between the last two meetings covered in media,” he said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Nomi Goraya
Nov 19, 2019 06:23pm
Must be followup of meeting with COAS as PM went on two days leave after that meeting.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Deus ex machina

Deus ex machina

There is no room for a political settlement once the decision is taken elsewhere.

Editorial

The legislation debate
Updated November 19, 2019

The legislation debate

As long as MNAs remember that legislation is parliament's core function, they can carry on with their verbal duels.
November 19, 2019

PIA mismanagement

THE national airline, which is a listed company on the stock exchange, may not have filed any financial statements ...
November 19, 2019

Karachi transport plans

IT is hardly a secret that Karachi’s public transport system has collapsed. Commuters face an uphill challenge...
Updated November 18, 2019

Free to travel

For now, the government’s attempt at blocking Nawaz Sharif’s travel abroad has come undone.
November 18, 2019

Religious inclusion

THE Punjab government is increasingly showing signs of its willingness to work towards the protection of the rights...
November 18, 2019

Battle against diabetes

THE battle against diabetes is one that the world has not been able to come to grips with. An estimated 463m people...