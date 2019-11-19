DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 19, 2019

ATC reserves verdict on plea seeking acquittal of PM Imran in 2014 PTV attack case

Tahir NaseerUpdated November 19, 2019

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan is one of the accused in a case to the 2014 attacks on Parliament House and Pakistan Television (PTV) during the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) dharna. — Instagram/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan is one of the accused in a case to the 2014 attacks on Parliament House and Pakistan Television (PTV) during the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) dharna. — Instagram/File

An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Tuesday reserved its verdict on an application seeking the acquittal of Prime Minister Imran Khan in a case related to the 2014 attacks on Parliament House and Pakistan Television (PTV) during the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) dharna.

ATC judge Raja Javad Abbas heard the case during which Imran's lawyer Babar Awan submitted an application seeking the acquittal of his client.

Government lawyer Chaudhry Shafqaat did not object to the acquittal of the premier in the case.

"We have no objection if Imran Khan is acquitted in the case," Shafqaat said, adding: "These cases are made on a political basis. Nothing will come of these cases, only the court's time will be wasted."

Awan presented arguments in favour of the application and said that terrorism provisions could not be added for a speech made during the dharna or for opposing Section 144 of the criminal procedure code (CrPC).

Read: PM exempted from appearance before ATC

Previously, various leaders including Prime Minister Imran, President Dr Arif Alvi, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and others were exempted from personal attendance in case proceedings.

On Aug 31, 2014, PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers marched towards the Parliament House and Prime Minister House and clashed with police deployed at Constitution Avenue.

Police invoked the anti-terrorism act against then PTI chief Imran and party leaders including President Alvi, Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mehmood and Raja Khurram Nawaz for inciting violence during the 2014 sit-in.

As per the prosecution, three people were killed and 26 others were injured while 60 individuals were arrested. The prosecution had submitted 65 photos, sticks, cutters and other objects to the court as evidence to establish its case.

The prosecution had said the protest was not peaceful and the PTI leaders sought bail after three years.

After hearing the arguments of the parties in the case today, the court reserved its verdict on the application seeking the acquittal of Prime Minister Imran. The verdict will be announced on December 5.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ABCD
Nov 19, 2019 12:25pm
Government's lawyer is paid by government thus rightly he has to protect government as it also was a politically motivated incident only.
Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 19, 2019 01:13pm
No one is above the law. PM is not anything different or special as far as the law of the land is concerned.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 19, 2019 01:22pm
Love you IK.
Recommend 0
ABCD
Nov 19, 2019 01:39pm
Finally court says, Khan is acquitted.
Recommend 0
Eeni Meni Maeni mo
Nov 19, 2019 01:52pm
WE know the verdict of a case where both accused & prosecution are the same.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Deus ex machina

Deus ex machina

There is no room for a political settlement once the decision is taken elsewhere.

Editorial

The legislation debate
Updated November 19, 2019

The legislation debate

As long as MNAs remember that legislation is parliament's core function, they can carry on with their verbal duels.
November 19, 2019

PIA mismanagement

THE national airline, which is a listed company on the stock exchange, may not have filed any financial statements ...
November 19, 2019

Karachi transport plans

IT is hardly a secret that Karachi’s public transport system has collapsed. Commuters face an uphill challenge...
Updated November 18, 2019

Free to travel

For now, the government’s attempt at blocking Nawaz Sharif’s travel abroad has come undone.
November 18, 2019

Religious inclusion

THE Punjab government is increasingly showing signs of its willingness to work towards the protection of the rights...
November 18, 2019

Battle against diabetes

THE battle against diabetes is one that the world has not been able to come to grips with. An estimated 463m people...