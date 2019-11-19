Nawaz Sharif travels to London from Lahore in air ambulance

DAWN.COM

Former premier Nawaz Sharif leaves for London, accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sharif. — DawnNewsTV
Supporters of ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif surround his vehicle at the Lahore airport. — AP
Nawaz Sharif's supporters and party workers outside Jati Umra to see off the former PM. — Photo courtesy Adnan Sheikh
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif left for London on Tuesday, 20 days after he was released on bail from a seven-year sentence for corruption.

The PML-N supremo, who has been diagnosed with an immune system disorder, was accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sharif and his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan. They reached the UK capital after 10pm PST.

“Nawaz Sharif will go to Boston after going through a detailed checkup in London. During his travel, he will stay in Doha for two hours,” PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid told Reuters.

Nawaz Sharif pictured inside the air ambulance. — Photo: PML-N
The air ambulance arrived from Doha early morning at Lahore airport's Haj Terminal. An intensive care unit and an operation theatre had been set up inside while a team of doctors and paramedics were also on board.

According to immigration sources, Nawaz's medical files were handed over to the team traveling with the former prime minister in the air ambulance. Doctors also conducted blood tests prior to the departure.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Nawaz's plane would stop in Qatar for a refuel. She said the medical team would also be changed.

An ICU and operation theatre had been set up in the air ambulance that arrived from Doha. — DawnNewsTV
The 69-year-old PML-N supremo, who has bail in two corruption cases and is facing another reference by the National Accountability Bureau, was accompanied to the airport by a large number of supporters as well as party leaders. Party leaders, including Khawaja Asif and Ahsan Iqbal, were also present to see off the leader.

The former premier's mother, other family members and his daughter Maryam — who surrendered her passport to secure her release in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case earlier this month — bid farewell to him at the house. A large number of supporters and workers had gathered outside Jati Umra since the morning prior to Nawaz's departure.

In a separate statement issued earlier on Tuesday, Aurangzeb said that doctors completed a medical examination of Nawaz ahead of his departure and he was administered high doses of steroids and medicines to ensure that his condition remains stable during travel.

His departure comes a day after the interior ministry issued a notification, allowing the former prime minister to travel abroad for medical treatment, saying that the decision was an "interim arrangement" in light of the LHC's order, which was passed last week.

In its notification, the ministry reproduced the undertakings provided by Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz to the LHC in which the terms of their travel and return have been laid out. The former prime minister's name remains on the Exit Control List (ECL).

'Praying for Nawaz's recovery'

Soon after Nawaz left, Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide Firdous Ashiq Awan wished Nawaz a "speedy recovery so that he can return and face [the courts]".

In a tweet, she said: "[We are] praying that God grants a complete recovery to Nawaz Sharif. We are praying for his health and [for his] speedy recovery so that he can return and face the law. With his conduct, Prime Minister Imran Khan has set a golden example of respect for humanity and supremacy of law."

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry also reacted to Nawaz's departure and said that the "journey from 'why was I expelled' to 'expel me for God's sake' is now approaching its end".

"When such leadership demands respect for vote, it actually insults the democratic process," he said in a tweet. "I sympathise with those workers of the PML-N who consider Nawaz Sharif their leader and tire themselves day and night."

Later, in a press conference in Islamabad, Chaudhry said that the government was praying for Nawaz's health. He added that the "impression that an NRO had been granted should not be there".

LHC order

After much deliberation and meetings, the government had agreed to allow Nawaz to travel abroad, with the condition that indemnity bonds amounting to Rs7-7.5 billion be furnished. The PML-N had rejected the condition and had taken the matter to the LHC, which — in a blow to the Centre — ordered the federal government to remove his name from the ECL without any conditions. The verdict was issued after Nawaz signed a court-approved undertaking, saying that he would return to the country within four weeks.

Shehbaz too signed an undertaking, which stated he would "ensure return" of his brother "within four weeks or on certification by doctors that he has regained his health and is fit to return back to Pakistan". Nawaz was allowed to leave the country for a period of four weeks, extendable on the basis of medical reports.

Nawaz, who has been diagnosed with an immune system disorder, was recommended by doctors to go abroad as his condition continued to deteriorate despite treatment. He was rushed to Services hospital from the Kot Lakhpat jail — where he was serving a prison sentence granted by an accountability court that found him guilty of corruption in the Al Azizia case — after Dr Khan raised an alarm over the former prime minister's deteriorated health.

Nawaz was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court on humanitarian grounds, in the Al Azizia case earlier this month. He also obtained bail in the ongoing Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, in which he is a suspect, from the LHC.

Windy
Nov 19, 2019 08:53am
He is a tiger and will be back.
Recommend 0
Shoaib Arif
Nov 19, 2019 09:33am
Good riddance.
Recommend 0
Citizen
Nov 19, 2019 09:36am
ITP can be treated in Pakistan. I am a physician in the US. There is no magic pill or potion available in the west for its treatment. The treatment and physician expertise (Hematologist) is available in Pakistan. Health has got nothing to do with his travel plans.
Recommend 0
Nazir Shah
Nov 19, 2019 09:40am
finally thief ran away successfully...
Recommend 0
Mian Shah hussain adv
Nov 19, 2019 09:40am
Stolen money is being well spent.
Recommend 0
Mark
Nov 19, 2019 09:43am
Why he had to leave the country, 220 million people have no same choice for their treatment!
Recommend 0
Mark
Nov 19, 2019 09:49am
"Former PM Sharif will travel to London in a high-end air ambulance equipped with a fully functional and staffed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Operation Theatre. A team of doctors and paramedics will be on board headed by an intensivist. ETD (LHE): Tuesday 19 Nov morning." How many prisoners in Pakistan have access to such facilities?
Recommend 0
Bravo
Nov 19, 2019 03:30pm
True leader of Pakistan
Recommend 0
Masood
Nov 19, 2019 03:52pm
What about volume 10?
Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Nov 19, 2019 04:10pm
How come NS is walking if he is that serious? But let's pray for his early recovery...
Recommend 0
Brt
Nov 19, 2019 04:11pm
Good riddance.
Recommend 0
fairplay
Nov 19, 2019 04:38pm
Sad to see another mega criminal exit the country on a medical excuse- without posting a surety bond in billions.
Recommend 0
Habib Canada
Nov 19, 2019 04:44pm
Good bye Nawaz,
Recommend 0
Mustansir
Nov 19, 2019 04:46pm
Once again, people are fooled again!
Recommend 0
Ahmad
Nov 19, 2019 04:57pm
Its going to be diagnosed as a chronic disease till a miraculous cure will be found when he wants to return.
Recommend 0
Jim
Nov 19, 2019 04:59pm
And the drama continues.......
Recommend 0
Hitendra
Nov 19, 2019 05:12pm
Why do u want to give him hero's farewell at airport??? He is supposed to return... Right??
Recommend 0
Mast
Nov 19, 2019 05:17pm
Please send AAZ out as well and focus more on economy. Thanks!
Recommend 0
Adnan A
Nov 19, 2019 05:20pm
@Mustansir, agree 100%
Recommend 0
Bangbang
Nov 19, 2019 05:25pm
The U turn team lost again.
Recommend 0
Youshay
Nov 19, 2019 05:34pm
@Mustansir, People have again been cheated by the rich.
Recommend 0
A
Nov 19, 2019 05:35pm
He is honest man, he will come back to fight political vendetta. Being rich is not a crime.
Recommend 0
Osim
Nov 19, 2019 05:48pm
Lion will be back with a ROAR
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Nov 19, 2019 05:48pm
That was a government of Pakistan license plate in that Land cruiser, Nawaz Sharif is not a government official, in fact, he’s a convicted convict, why should the Pakistan government use their resources for him. We all know they have a lot of expensive vehicles, supposedly gifted to them.
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Nov 19, 2019 05:49pm
And Nawaz has left the country, I do not expect his return any time soon.
Recommend 0
Khan
Nov 19, 2019 05:50pm
It is all drama. He will content the next election, believe me.
Recommend 0
The lost soul
Nov 19, 2019 05:50pm
Lion on Lahore ! Salute to NS
Recommend 0
Dave
Nov 19, 2019 07:06pm
@Habib Canada, he ll be back soon.
Recommend 0
Ali Imran
Nov 19, 2019 07:14pm
Why not take him to Panama for his cure?
Recommend 0
Ibrahim
Nov 19, 2019 07:23pm
Amazing luxury on the plane! Wonder how many other convicted sick criminals can get the same treat to fly off for better treatment?
Recommend 0
Arshad Patel
Nov 19, 2019 07:43pm
Its the end of PML (N); there is new PML (X) born
Recommend 0
desi dimag
Nov 19, 2019 07:47pm
his platelet count gone up with the aircraft.
Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 19, 2019 08:08pm
IK took care of one political opponent, he is not around and PML-N has no leader. Bad politics and misuse of power.
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Nov 19, 2019 09:05pm
Next step for NS is to get Maryam out by playing more sick in England.
Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 19, 2019 09:07pm
Nawaz Sharif must do some soul searching, he was in politics / power for over 30 years, yet he did "not" build any hospital where he or the awam could be treated? Secondly, he would agree that "no" one is above the law, then why should he be allowed to go, when there are thousands of other people in jails who require medical treatment, yet they're not allowed to go? Or was medical treatment in London just a scam to escape jail. If he is really sick he must be taken directly to hospital on arrival (not to his luxurious apartment). If he is telling the truth then he must also release his medical report - what is his illness that could not be treated in Pakistan? The people demand the truth.
Recommend 0
Duster
Nov 19, 2019 09:20pm
@Shoaib Arif, Agreed
Recommend 0
LL
Nov 19, 2019 09:21pm
VIP!
Recommend 0
AHAQ
Nov 19, 2019 09:33pm
Life styles of the rich and famous. The lucky ones.
Recommend 0
Nietzche
Nov 19, 2019 09:41pm
Air ambulance looks like first class private jet. He looks in good health
Recommend 0
Lal
Nov 19, 2019 10:30pm
@Windy, he is a criminal
Recommend 0
Lahori kid
Nov 19, 2019 10:38pm
@Mark, Only one, and he left on a luxury liner with style.
Recommend 0
Zaidi
Nov 19, 2019 11:03pm
Just wondering he didn't use ambulance to travel from home to airport !
Recommend 0
Faz
Nov 19, 2019 11:14pm
@Bravo, true leader of the corrupt world
Recommend 0
wasim
Nov 19, 2019 11:14pm
What a country....???
Recommend 0

