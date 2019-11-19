Nawaz Sharif leaves for London from Lahore in air ambulance

Former premier Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday left for London in an air ambulance, accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sharif and other personnel, including his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan.

The air ambulance arrived from Doha early morning at Lahore airport's Haj Terminal. An intensive care unit and an operation theatre has been set up inside while a team of doctors and paramedics are also on board.

According to immigration sources, Nawaz's medical files were handed over to the team traveling with the former prime minister in the air ambulance. Doctors also conducted blood tests prior to the departure.

The PML-N supremo was accompanied to the airport by a large number of supporters as well as party leaders. Nawaz's personal physician Dr Khan and PML-N President Shehbaz — both of whom are travelling with the former premier — are also at the airport.

Party leaders, including Khawaja Asif and Ahsan Iqbal, were also present to see off the leader.

The former premier's mother, other family members and his daughter Maryam Nawaz — who surrendered her passport to secure her release in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case earlier this month — bid farewell to him at the house. A large number of supporters and workers had gathered outside Jati Umra since morning prior to Nawaz's departure.

Earlier on Tuesday, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement that doctors completed a medical examination of Nawaz ahead of his departure and he was administered high doses of steroids and medicines to ensure that his condition remains stable during travel.

The development comes a day after the interior ministry issued a notification, allowing the former prime minister to travel abroad for medical treatment, saying that the decision was an "interim arrangement" in the light of the LHC's order, which was passed last week.

In its notification, the ministry reproduced the undertakings provided by Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz to the LHC in which the terms of their travel and return have been laid out. The former prime minister's name remains on the Exit Control List (ECL).

LHC order

After much deliberation and meetings, the government had agreed to allow Nawaz to travel abroad, with the condition that indemnity bonds amounting to Rs7-7.5 billion be furnished. The PML-N had rejected the condition and had taken the matter to the LHC, which — in a blow to the Centre — ordered the federal government to remove his name from the ECL without any conditions. The verdict was issued after Nawaz signed a court-approved undertaking, saying that he would return to the country within four weeks.

Shehbaz too signed an undertaking, which stated he would "ensure return" of his brother "within four weeks or on certification by doctors that he has regained his health and is fit to return back to Pakistan". Nawaz was allowed to leave the country for a period of four weeks, extendable on the basis of medical reports.

Nawaz, who has been diagnosed with an immune system disorder, was recommended by doctors to go abroad as his condition continued to deteriorate despite treatment. He was rushed to Services hospital from the Kot Lakhpat jail — where he was serving a prison sentence granted by an accountability court that found him guilty of corruption in the Al Azizia — after Dr Khan raised an alarm over the former prime minister's deteriorated health.

Nawaz was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court on humanitarian grounds, in the Al Azizia case earlier this month. He also obtained bail in the ongoing Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, in which he is a suspect, from the LHC.