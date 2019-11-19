President sees no threat to PTI govt

QUETTA: President Dr Arif Alvi has said there is no threat to the government of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the president congratulated the federal government on putting an end to ‘Azadi march’ without using force and creating chaos.

“If the government remains busy in dealing with political demonstrations, the country’s progress will get affected,” he added.

“It is the right of democratic forces to record their protest, but it must be kept in mind that Pakistan is an emerging nation and its focus should not be diverted,” he added.

“If someone is going to court against government decisions, it means our courts are open and anyone can approach them.”

Says development of the livestock sector can boost exports, eliminate poverty and stabilise economy

Dr Alvi said parliament should continue to work for the country’s progress and parliamentarians should not fight in the house but concentrate on doing legislation.

He said with the development of Gwadar port new avenues of progress will open up in the province.

“Unlike in the past, the world is seeing Pakistan as a big market for investment. And they want to invest here because the security situation in the country has improved,” he said.

He said there was a great potential in Balochistan for investors in tourism, minerals and other sectors.

“Pakistan is now getting a better position in the world,” he said.

The president said he was happy with the performance of the Balochistan government.

“There is no misunderstanding between the federation and the federating units in the country,” he said. “Allah will help us to get out of the Reko Diq case.”

He said with the completion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, other countries of the world will be attracted to Pakistan, and “it will pave way for the development, especially in Balochistan”.

Dr Alvi assured that the National Accountability Bureau would not do anything illegal.

He said the matter of the army chief’s extension was settled two months ago.

Livestock expo

Speaking at the Balochistan Livestock Expo-2019, the president said that development of the livestock sector could boost exports, eliminate poverty and stabilise the national economy.

He said Pakistan was at the threshold of a new era in respect of economic development.

Dr Alvi said Pakistan had become a lucrative place for foreign investors as there was huge potential in various fields.

“Balochistan is quite rich in resources, including mining, coast, fishing, and livestock.”

The president said he had met a number of heads of states and governments and executives during his recent visit to Japan and Baku and found them positive about doing business with Pakistan.

Lauding the Balochistan government for its efforts to boost the livestock sector, he said livestock was a comprehensive field that contributed to nutrition, poverty alleviation, rural development and overall economic growth.

He said Pakistan could export livestock after meeting its own needs.

Dr Alvi said when Prime Minister Imran Khan said recently that poultry birds would be provided to every household as it would help eradicate poverty, some people mocked him. On the other hand, breeding livestock and poultry birds in Africa was a great profession for elimination of poverty, he said.

Earlier, Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani and other senior government officials received President Arif Alvi at the airport when he arrived in the provincial metropolis on a two-day visit.

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2019