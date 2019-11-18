DAWN.COM

Asad Umar to replace Khusro Bakhtiar as planning minister in fresh cabinet shake-up

Dawn.comUpdated November 18, 2019

Asad Umar had stepped down as the finance minister in April this year. — AFP/File
Former minister finance minister Asad Umar will make a return to the federal cabinet as the minister for planning and special initiatives, the government chief spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan announced on Monday.

She said as part of an expansion in the cabinet, Khusro Bakhtiar, who was until now serving as the minister for planning and development, will be made the federal minister for petroleum.

A notification announcing the changes will be issued soon, Awan added.

It is not clear what portfolio Ghulam Sarwar Khan, the current minister for petroleum and natural resources, will be assigned.

PTI stalwart Asad Umar had stepped down as the finance minister in April, telling a news conference that it was time to make some "difficult decisions" to stabilise the economy.

At the time, Umar had announced that he had obtained Prime Minister Imran Khan's consent "to not take any cabinet position".

Prime Minister Imran had in October hinted at some changes in the federal cabinet after some leaders, during a meeting of the PTI parliamentary party, complained about “non-cooperation” of some ministers in addressing people’s grievances.

Talking to Dawn then, Umar had said that the premier had hinted at his return to the cabinet.

Prime Minister Imran has repeatedly stressed that he will continue to review the portfolios assigned to ministers and advisers based on their performances. “Those who will not deliver will be removed,” he said on one occasion.

Justice
Nov 18, 2019 07:01pm
This shows India is currently doing better than Pakistan. No?
Recommend 0
Hamed A. Jarwar
Nov 18, 2019 07:04pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed dissatisfaction and had personal reservations over Umar's performance as minister for finance. What does a minister for planning and special initiatives do ?
Recommend 0
optimist
Nov 18, 2019 07:05pm
is a major embarrassment for PTI, she must be replaced by Fawad Chaudhry. Buzdar will be replaced by Pervez Ilahi as CM Punjab.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 18, 2019 07:08pm
@Justice, No.
Recommend 0
Huma
Nov 18, 2019 07:21pm
Welcome back Asad Umar sahib:) Pakistan needs you. May you be a great addition to our PMIK’s cabinet Ameen
Recommend 0
Asim
Nov 18, 2019 07:27pm
@Justice, not just better .. much better
Recommend 0
Khaled
Nov 18, 2019 07:28pm
@Hamed A. Jarwar, Nothing much.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 18, 2019 07:34pm
Tried and tested before could not deliver anymore?
Recommend 0
Ajamd
Nov 18, 2019 07:40pm
@Fastrack, yes, in Pak 2.5% growth is bigger than 5.6%
Recommend 0
Gaz
Nov 18, 2019 07:40pm
@optimist, well to be fair Fawad was way better and more engaging.
Recommend 0
No comment
Nov 18, 2019 07:50pm
This is a really good move. Asad Sahab has enough corporate experience to ensure the government has its house in order, from planning perspective.
Recommend 0
Jabran
Nov 18, 2019 07:53pm
@Justice, of all the problems plaguing both countries today, was this really the best question you could come up with?
Recommend 0
Cactus
Nov 18, 2019 08:50pm
Asad Umar would make an excellent Foreign Minister.
Recommend 0

