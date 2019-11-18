DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 18, 2019

Interior ministry issues notification allowing Nawaz to travel abroad

Shakeel QararNovember 18, 2019

Email

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has sought foreign medical assistance for an as yet unidentified illness. Photo: File
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has sought foreign medical assistance for an as yet unidentified illness. Photo: File

The interior ministry on Monday issued a notification to formally allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment, stating that the decision has been taken as an "interim arrangement" in light of the Lahore High Court's order in this regard.

In its notification, the ministry reproduced the undertakings provided by Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz to the LHC in which the terms of their travel and return have been laid out.

The undertaking provided by Shehbaz includes a clause that states that the Pakistan High Commission will have the right to meet Nawaz's doctors to "verify or confirm about his health".

The LHC had on Saturday allowed the former premier to travel abroad for four weeks for medical treatment, saying the duration could be extended based on medical reports.

In a blow to the government, which had placed a condition of indemnity bonds for Nawaz's travel, the court had ordered the federal government to remove his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) without any conditions.

Govt's one-time permission for medical care

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government, after much deliberation, had granted a one-time permission to Nawaz for four weeks to travel abroad for his treatment provided he submitted indemnity bonds worth over Rs7.5 billion.

The condition was challenged in LHC by the PML-N legal team, on behalf of the former premier, on Thursday and was taken up by the two-member bench on the same day.

On Saturday, the LHC allowed Nawaz to travel abroad initially for a period of four weeks, extendable on the basis of medical reports.

Nawaz, who was diagnosed with an immune system disorder, has been advised to go abroad for medical treatment. The former premier is convicted in two corruption cases and is a suspect in another.

The former prime minister was rushed from Kot Lakhpat jail to the hospital last month after his personal physician raised an alarm over his deteriorating health. Following this, Shehbaz had submitted a request to the interior ministry as well as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the removal of Nawaz's name from the ECL so that the former prime minister could travel abroad for medical treatment.

Nawaz, who was incarcerated after an accountability court found him guilty in the Al Azizia corruption reference, was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court on humanitarian grounds. He also obtained bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, in which he is a suspect, from the LHC.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ali Sabir
Nov 18, 2019 06:46pm
The courts only protect the rich.
Recommend 0
Osman K K
Nov 18, 2019 06:49pm
His personal physician raised an alarm over his deteriorating health. Of course the doctor is on Nawaz's payroll.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 18, 2019 06:51pm
Nawaz Sharif has won a trip spread. Imran Khan has won our hearts.
Recommend 0
Hamed A. Jarwar
Nov 18, 2019 06:53pm
I hope Nawaz Sharif appreciates what has been done for him. Has he decided which country he will go to for treatment? We are assuming the UK. Where are the best specialists who treat immune system deficiencies?
Recommend 0
Uncle Same
Nov 18, 2019 07:04pm
Very Disappointing!
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

November 18, 2019

Free to travel

For now, the government’s attempt at blocking Nawaz Sharif’s travel abroad have come undone.
November 18, 2019

Religious inclusion

THE Punjab government is increasingly showing signs of its willingness to work towards the protection of the rights...
November 18, 2019

Battle against diabetes

THE battle against diabetes is one that the world has not been able to come to grips with. An estimated 463m people...
November 17, 2019

Dharna politics

The latest episode of dharna politics this country has witnessed may or may not have a sting in its tail.
November 17, 2019

Privatisation debate

FOR a political party that did not highlight privatisation as a priority in its detailed election manifesto, and...
November 17, 2019

Gaza violence

IN the Palestinian territory of Gaza — as indeed in other parts of the occupied Arab land — Israel is free to...