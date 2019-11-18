DAWN.COM

PML-N wants fresh elections in 2020

Dawn.comNovember 18, 2019

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal talking to reporters in Lahore on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said his party wants fresh elections in 2020, declaring it the only way forward in face of the "political and economic challenges being faced by the nation".

Talking to reporters after a meeting of the party's parliamentary committee in Lahore, the PML-N leader suggested that national dialogue be held for a free and fair election next year.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan, in consultation with all political political parties, should devise a foolproof mechanism to ensure free and fair elections in the country.

Ahsan said that the party also decided to strengthen the ongoing protest drive against the government. He said that the party's parliamentary committee also discussed measures to extend the impacts of the anti-government drive being run by opposition parties.

"The government has failed completely," he added.

The Rehbar Committee in its next meeting will talk about the future course of action as every party has its own Plan B and Plan C, he added.

The PML-N leader said that the party has also decided to run a membership drive across the country.

Talking about South Punjab, he alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government deceived the people. "PML-N will again raise its voice over the issue in the National Assembly," he said, adding that the PML-N would also raise the issue of Hazara province in the assembly.

He said that the committee discussed in detail the challenges facing the nation, including inflation, poverty, joblessness and "governance breakdown" in Punjab. The infrastructure and all departments in Punjab have been ruined, he alleged.

Talking about the health of Nawaz Sharif, he said that the former prime minister will leave the country tomorrow for treatment abroad.

Read more: LHC allows Nawaz to travel abroad for 4 weeks; orders govt to remove name from ECL sans conditions

He said that Nawaz Sharif should have left the country 15 days ago but the government created unnecessary hurdles in his travel which could be fatal. He criticised the ministers for issuing statements against a very ill person (Nawaz Sharif).

Owais Mangal
Nov 18, 2019 04:34pm
Looters and hooters in action. What a pity.
Recommend 0
Aam Pakistani
Nov 18, 2019 04:39pm
Fresh elections to stop accountability drive and let go the biggest looters and plunderers without recovering tax payers' money from them.
Recommend 0
Amin Ansari
Nov 18, 2019 04:43pm
Yeah sure. You will lose again.
Recommend 0
shamshad
Nov 18, 2019 04:47pm
Election is not a joke
Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Nov 18, 2019 04:52pm
Why? Can't live without Governing and Looting.
Recommend 0
Awalmir
Nov 18, 2019 04:53pm
The result will be the same because the same people will be supervising the elections.
Recommend 0
Aftab Ahmed Bhatti
Nov 18, 2019 04:53pm
Nawaz's leave, Moulana ended dharna, rumours of deal and the statements of this type herald something different is going to happen.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 18, 2019 04:56pm
By 2020, all your leaders will have run away.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 18, 2019 04:56pm
Not while we are standing with IK. You are rejected. Forever.
Recommend 0
Long Range Recon
Nov 18, 2019 04:56pm
PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said his party wants fresh elections in 2020, declaring Nawaz Sharif must run again.
Recommend 0
Saeed
Nov 18, 2019 04:58pm
mafia want election very pathetic v are happy with our pm internationally Pakistan reputation improved
Recommend 0
Mohiz
Nov 18, 2019 05:00pm
Electoral reforms need to be implemented before fresh elections. Pakistan needs electronic voting, scrutiny of funds that end up being used for cash for votes, zero interference in polling stations etc. The whole nation wants free and fare elections. Why aren't politicians pushing for electoral reforms?
Recommend 0
Abdul Malik Khan
Nov 18, 2019 05:00pm
They looted the country and now they want to come back again
Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 18, 2019 05:01pm
I still remember Ahsan Iqbal criticising Musharraf for wanting to go abroad for treatment. I guess the shoe is on the other foot now
Recommend 0
Shaikh
Nov 18, 2019 05:04pm
Shame on them..
Recommend 0
ajmal
Nov 18, 2019 05:10pm
stop making excuses and start serving people of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Sher Dil
Nov 18, 2019 05:12pm
Imran Khan Niazi is on his way out
Recommend 0
Rohail
Nov 18, 2019 05:13pm
Ok we heard it ... now go and wait until 2023 and then 2028
Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 18, 2019 05:13pm
Running low on funds so need to get back in power to make up lost loot.
Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 18, 2019 05:14pm
The nation does not want fresh elections until the full 5 year term of this government finishes and we can see the achievements of PTI, which so far are looking good.
Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 18, 2019 05:15pm
The nation does not want to see any of the old corrupt parties back again. Go away.
Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 18, 2019 05:16pm
@Awalmir, 'The result will be the same because the same people will be supervising the elections.' Good. The nation wants that. No more looters again.
Recommend 0
Dastan
Nov 18, 2019 05:16pm
@Sher Dil, no Nawaz Sharif on his way out (of the country)
Recommend 0

