DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 18, 2019

Rights activist Idris Khattak abducted by unidentified men at Swabi Interchange, says driver

SirajuddinNovember 18, 2019

Email

Despite complaints from Idris Khattak's driver and family, police are yet to register an FIR.
Despite complaints from Idris Khattak's driver and family, police are yet to register an FIR.

Rights activist Idris Khattak was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified men while on his way from Akora Khattak village to Swabi, his driver Shahsawar told police, DawnNewsTV reported on Monday.

In a complaint filed in Anbar police station, Shahsawar said that he was driving Khattak to Swabi when about four unidentified men stopped the activist's car at Swabi Motorway Interchange and kidnapped him. The incident took place on November 13, according to the complaint. Though complaints have been lodged by Khattak's driver and family, police are yet to register a first information report (FIR).

Officials did confirm that Khattak was missing but said an FIR will be lodged after an initial investigation.

Politician Jibran Nasir claimed that the activist was "abducted by intel agencies six days ago on Islamabad Peshawar highway near Swabi Interchange". Nasir said that the driver was abducted along with Khattak but was released after three days. However, the application filed by Shahsawar did not mention any such occurrence.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) demanded Khattak's "immediate recovery", saying that he had "remained associated with progressive politics since his student days".

"HRCP condemns arbitrary detentions and urges the Pakistani state to fulfill its constitutional obligations towards its citizens," the organisation said in a tweet.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

November 18, 2019

Free to travel

For now, the government’s attempt at blocking Nawaz Sharif’s travel abroad have come undone.
November 18, 2019

Religious inclusion

THE Punjab government is increasingly showing signs of its willingness to work towards the protection of the rights...
November 18, 2019

Battle against diabetes

THE battle against diabetes is one that the world has not been able to come to grips with. An estimated 463m people...
November 17, 2019

Dharna politics

The latest episode of dharna politics this country has witnessed may or may not have a sting in its tail.
November 17, 2019

Privatisation debate

FOR a political party that did not highlight privatisation as a priority in its detailed election manifesto, and...
November 17, 2019

Gaza violence

IN the Palestinian territory of Gaza — as indeed in other parts of the occupied Arab land — Israel is free to...