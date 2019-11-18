Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-I

Pakistan on Monday conducted a successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile (SSBM) Shaheen-I, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to a press release issued by the ISPR, the launch was conducted as part of a training exercise "aimed at testing the operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command".

The director general Strategic Plans Division, commander Army Strategic Forces Command, NESCOM chairman, senior officers from the Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers witnessed the training launch.

"Troops displayed a high standard of proficiency in handling and operating the potent weapon system, ensuring Pakistan’s credible minimum deterrence," ISPR stated.

As per the military's media wing, the Shaheen-I SSBM is capable of delivering all types of warheads up to a range of 650 kilometres.

In August, Pakistan had successfully carried out the night training launch of Ghaznavi, also an SSBM.