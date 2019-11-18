DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 18, 2019

Bangladesh flies in onion supplies as price hits record high

AFPUpdated November 18, 2019

Email

Bangladesh is urgently importing onions by air as the price of the essential ingredient in local dishes soared to record highs, an official said on Sunday, with even the prime minister chopping the bulb from her menu. — AFP/File
Bangladesh is urgently importing onions by air as the price of the essential ingredient in local dishes soared to record highs, an official said on Sunday, with even the prime minister chopping the bulb from her menu. — AFP/File

DHAKA: Bangladesh is urgently importing onions by air as the price of the essential ingredient in local dishes soared to record highs, an official said on Sunday, with even the prime minister chopping the bulb from her menu.

The price of onions — a sensitive subject in South Asia where shortages can trigger widespread discontent with political ramifications — has climbed to eye-watering levels in Bangladesh since neighbouring India banned exports in late September after heavy monsoon rains reduced the crop.

One kilogramme of the staple vegetable usually costs 30 taka (36 US cents) but has soared to up to 260 taka after the ban was imposed.

Hasina’s deputy press secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher said onions were being imported by air freight, and that “Prime Minister (Sheikh Hasina) said she has stopped using onion in dishes”.

None of the dishes at the PM’s residence in Dhaka on Saturday contained onions, he added.

Local media reported several onion consignments arrived at a major port in Chittagong city on Sunday after Dhaka — facing a public outcry — imported the bulb from Myanmar, Turkey, China and Egypt.

The state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is also selling onions at a discounted 45 taka per kilogramme in the capital Dhaka. At the city’s busy Farmgate neighbourhood, hundreds of people queued for hours —some getting into scuffles — to buy the subsidised vegetable.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

November 18, 2019

Free to travel

For now, the government’s attempt at blocking Nawaz Sharif’s travel abroad have come undone.
November 18, 2019

Religious inclusion

THE Punjab government is increasingly showing signs of its willingness to work towards the protection of the rights...
November 18, 2019

Battle against diabetes

THE battle against diabetes is one that the world has not been able to come to grips with. An estimated 463m people...
November 17, 2019

Dharna politics

The latest episode of dharna politics this country has witnessed may or may not have a sting in its tail.
November 17, 2019

Privatisation debate

FOR a political party that did not highlight privatisation as a priority in its detailed election manifesto, and...
November 17, 2019

Gaza violence

IN the Palestinian territory of Gaza — as indeed in other parts of the occupied Arab land — Israel is free to...