Today's Paper | November 18, 2019

Two ex-members of banned outfit shot dead in Quetta

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent

Police say attackers used automatic weapons to target both brothers. — AFP/File
QUETTA: Two brothers were shot dead by unidentified attackers in the Killi Shabo area of the provincial capital on Sunday.

According to police, the armed men targeted Daro Khan and Abdul Aziz when they were going home in a car.

They said the attackers were riding two motorcycles and used automatic weapons for targeting the two brothers.

One of the brothers died on the spot as he suffered six bullet wounds and the other died in the hospital. He suffered six bullet injuries.

Daro Khan and Abdul Aziz, who once belonged to a banned organisation, had joined hands with the government last year, abandoning their fight against the state and surrendering their weapons to security forces.

No arrest was made till late in the night.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2019

