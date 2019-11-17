DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 18, 2019

Russia says India delaying signing helicopters deal

AFPNovember 17, 2019

Email

India and Russia signed a deal in 2015 for the supply of 200 Russian KA 226T helicopters. — Wikimedia Commons
India and Russia signed a deal in 2015 for the supply of 200 Russian KA 226T helicopters. — Wikimedia Commons

The head of Russian Helicopters said on Sunday that India was delaying the signing of a firm agreement for purchasing 200 helicopters despite providing all information.

Chief Executive Andrey Boginsky also said it would benefit India if the planned order for over 100 rotorcraft for the Indian Navy could be combined with the 200 India is looking to buy for the Army.

Russian Helicopters is owned by state-owned Russian conglomerate Rostec.

India and Russia signed a deal in 2015 under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India programme for the supply of 200 Russian KA 226T helicopters, with Russia to deliver 60 and the remaining to be assembled and manufactured in India. The two countries also have held preliminary talks for the supply of over 100 of the KA 226-T helicopters for the Indian Navy, Boginsky said.

“We have done significant successful work and provided all information to India's ministry of defence; unfortunately there is no efficient and quick way from the Indian side,” he told Reuters at the Dubai Air Show.

“We can't understand the reasons for the delay.”

On the order for the Indian Navy, Boginsky said India would benefit from combining both orders to gain more value in enhancing its capabilities.

“The main winner will be India if both orders are joined,” he said, adding Russian Helicopters was awaiting a formal request of an order from the Indian Navy.

Civilian helicopters account for about 30-35 per cent of Russian Helicopters' total sales while the remaining 65-70pc are military choppers. The civilian-military sales ratio is expected to remain the same in the next three years but total sales volumes could increase as Russian Helicopters brings to the market its expanded range of choppers, said Boginsky.

The company is in talks with international customers including some in the Middle East for sale of its new Mi-38 helicopters, he said, declining to elaborate. The new VRT-500 helicopters, with the first flight scheduled for 2021, have seen strong interest from India and some Middle East countries, he said, adding a deal for the VRT-500 will be signed at the ongoing Dubai expo.

"There is strong interest from Indian companies to assemble (VRT 500) in India," he said.

Russian Helicopters plans to sell 1,000 of the VRT-500s by 2035, he said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

In search of glory

In search of glory

The maulana has concerns about the establishment’s engagement with the clergy without taking him on board.

Editorial

November 17, 2019

Dharna politics

The latest episode of dharna politics this country has witnessed may or may not have a sting in its tail.
November 17, 2019

Privatisation debate

FOR a political party that did not highlight privatisation as a priority in its detailed election manifesto, and...
November 17, 2019

Gaza violence

IN the Palestinian territory of Gaza — as indeed in other parts of the occupied Arab land — Israel is free to...
November 16, 2019

Technical experts

THERE is little doubt that the government is in dire need of technical expertise to help navigate decision-making in...
November 16, 2019

Tests at home

IT finally seems to be happening. Pakistan’s cricket trajectory is set to experience one of its most emotional and...
Online censorship
Updated November 16, 2019

Online censorship

It is no surprise that online policing of content, especially on the social media, has increased.