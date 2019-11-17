DAWN.COM

Muslim group to pursue review of Ayodhya verdict in Indian Supreme Court

ReutersNovember 17, 2019

In this Oct 29, 1990, file photo, an Indian security officer guards the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya, closing off the disputed site claimed by Muslims and Hindus. — AP/File
An Indian Muslim group said on Sunday it would file a petition in the Supreme Court asking for a review of a ruling that awarded a disputed site in Uttar Pradesh to Hindus, allowing them to build a temple there.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, an umbrella body of intellectuals and organisations, said it would seek a review of the judgment, which rejected Muslim claims over the land.

India's Supreme Court ruled on November 9 that a 2.77-acre plot of land should be awarded to Hindus, who believe it is the birthplace of Lord Ram, a physical incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu.

Editorial: Babri mosque verdict will embolden the foot soldiers of Hindutva and send a message to minorities

“There are apparent errors in the Supreme Court judgment, and we felt that it would be prudent to file a review petition,” Syed Qasim Ilyas, a member of the group, told a press briefing.

The main Muslim litigant in the case, the Sunni Waqf Board, has declined to file a review, saying it respected the verdict.

The site in Ayodhya, where in 1528 a mosque was built by an associate of the Mughal emperor Babur, has been the centre of a bitter dispute between India's majority Hindus and Muslims, who make up about 14 per cent of the population, since Indian independence.

In 1992, a Hindu mob razed the mosque to the ground, leading to riots in several parts of India.

