Today's Paper | November 17, 2019

Queen of Netherlands to visit Pakistan from Nov 25-27

Naveed SiddiquiNovember 17, 2019

In a press release, the FO said that Queen Maxima will call on President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan during her visit, in addition to her engagements with stakeholders from the public and private sectors.
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is scheduled to visit Pakistan from November 25-27 in her capacity as the United Nations Secretary General's Special Advocate (UNSGSA) for inclusive finance for development, the Foreign Office (FO) announced on Sunday.

In a press release, the FO said that the Dutch queen will call on President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan during her visit, in addition to her engagements with stakeholders from the public and private sectors.

Queen Maxima will also attend the launch of the 'Micro Payment Gateway', which the FO described as "an initiative of the State Bank of Pakistan aimed at reducing the costs of small payments and boosting digital transactions to benefit people and promote financial inclusion".

The statement added that inclusive finance for development is one of the "key priorities" of the government and the country has taken a number of steps in recent years to promote financial inclusion.

Queen Maxima had visited Pakistan in February 2016 as well.

Dr.Sadaf
Nov 17, 2019 04:08pm
Why? What is the agenda?
Recommend 0
CrisDan
Nov 17, 2019 04:13pm
This is a great news from perspective of tourism.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 17, 2019 04:15pm
Welcome back to the fertile land of four seasons and soil of the brave, talented and enlightened 225 million people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 17, 2019 04:42pm
They all want to meet Imran khan. A legend.
Recommend 0
Imdad
Nov 17, 2019 05:05pm
Queen Maxima, most WELCOME.
Recommend 0

Opinion

