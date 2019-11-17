Queen of Netherlands to visit Pakistan from Nov 25-27

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is scheduled to visit Pakistan from November 25-27 in her capacity as the United Nations Secretary General's Special Advocate (UNSGSA) for inclusive finance for development, the Foreign Office (FO) announced on Sunday.

In a press release, the FO said that the Dutch queen will call on President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan during her visit, in addition to her engagements with stakeholders from the public and private sectors.

Queen Maxima will also attend the launch of the 'Micro Payment Gateway', which the FO described as "an initiative of the State Bank of Pakistan aimed at reducing the costs of small payments and boosting digital transactions to benefit people and promote financial inclusion".

The statement added that inclusive finance for development is one of the "key priorities" of the government and the country has taken a number of steps in recent years to promote financial inclusion.

Queen Maxima had visited Pakistan in February 2016 as well.