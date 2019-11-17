DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 17, 2019

Australia ban Pattinson from Pakistan Test for 'personal abuse'

AFPNovember 17, 2019

Email

Australia fast bowler James Pattinson was suspended on Sunday for player abuse, ruling him out of the first Test against Pakistan this week. — AP/File
Australia fast bowler James Pattinson was suspended on Sunday for player abuse, ruling him out of the first Test against Pakistan this week. — AP/File

Australia fast bowler James Pattinson was suspended on Sunday for player abuse, ruling him out of the first Test against Pakistan this week.

The paceman was found guilty of breaching Cricket Australia's code of conduct during Victoria's Sheffield Shield game against Queensland last week.

It was not clear what he said, but the governing body characterised it as "personal abuse of a player while fielding".

Given it was his third breach in the past 18 months, the incident triggered a one-match suspension.

"We have a duty to uphold the highest standards of behaviour and the action taken in this matter demonstrates that," CA's head of integrity and security Sean Carroll said in a statement.

Pattinson's ban opens the door to Mitchell Starc to play in the Test at Brisbane starting Thursday.

The two were seen to be competing for one bowling slot to partner Josh Hazelwood, Pat Cummins, and Nathan Lyon.

"I made a mistake in the heat of the moment," said Pattinson, who admitted the offence.

"Straight away I realised I was in the wrong, and I apologised immediately, both to the opponent and to the umpires.

"I have done the wrong thing and accept the penalty. I'm gutted to miss a Test match, but the standards are there for a reason and the fault is mine."

CA said no replacement will be called up for the Test squad.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

In search of glory

In search of glory

The maulana has concerns about the establishment’s engagement with the clergy without taking him on board.

Editorial

November 17, 2019

Dharna politics

The latest episode of dharna politics this country has witnessed may or may not have a sting in its tail.
November 17, 2019

Privatisation debate

FOR a political party that did not highlight privatisation as a priority in its detailed election manifesto, and...
November 17, 2019

Gaza violence

IN the Palestinian territory of Gaza — as indeed in other parts of the occupied Arab land — Israel is free to...
November 16, 2019

Technical experts

THERE is little doubt that the government is in dire need of technical expertise to help navigate decision-making in...
November 16, 2019

Tests at home

IT finally seems to be happening. Pakistan’s cricket trajectory is set to experience one of its most emotional and...
Online censorship
Updated November 16, 2019

Online censorship

It is no surprise that online policing of content, especially on the social media, has increased.