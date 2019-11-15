Young AJK tractor driver killed in Indian firing from across the LoC

A young tractor driver lost his life in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Friday after an Indian soldier hit him from across the restive Line of Control (LoC) in what officials termed as yet another incident of “targeted killing”.

Muhammad Ali was ploughing a field in Nali village, just a stone’s throw from the unmarked dividing line in tehsil Barnala, when a single bullet struck him in the neck, according to Ansar Mahmood, a police official based in the area.

“The 20-year-old fell from the tractor and died on the spot,” he added.

The deceased, an orphan who eked out a living by driving someone’s tractor, was laid to rest in his native Seri village in Samahni tehsil of Bhimber district in the evening.

According to officials, people living in the closest proximity of the LoC while doing different chores often end up falling victims to targeted firing by trigger-happy Indian troops.

“It is a brutal act of targeted killing, something for which Indian troops stationed at the LoC have gained notoriety over the years,” said Chaudhry Tariq Farooq, AJK’s senior minister, who also belongs to Bhimber district.

“He (Ali) is the latest victim of the cowardly and dreadful Indian practice of purposely targeting unarmed and innocent civilians in AJK with high calibre weapons even when the ceasefire line is apparently calm,” he added.

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider also took to Twitter to condemn the latest incident of firing along the LoC.

“...Skirmishes and artillery duels between rival troops are not something uncustomary in a conflict zone but hitting non-combatant civilians in such a fashion is typical of the coward Indian army. Shame on them,” he wrote.

According to Syed Shahid Mohyiddin Qadri, secretary of the AJK government’s disaster management authority, the LoC has been regularly witnessing ceasefire violations by the Indian army, notwithstanding the November 2003 truce agreement, and as a result civilian casualties have also been regularly occurring.

During the ongoing year, as many as 56 civilians have lost their lives and another 266 sustained injuries in different parts of AJK due to firing by Indian troops, he said.