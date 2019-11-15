DAWN.COM

2 FC personnel martyred, 5 injured in Quetta IED blast

Syed Ali ShahNovember 15, 2019

A view of the vehicle damaged in the IED blast in Quetta. — DawnNewsTV
At least two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred and five others injured in an explosion in Quetta’s Kuchlak area on Friday evening, security officials said.

The security personnel's vehicle was targeted in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the old Kuchlak Bypass area, a security official who declined to be named told DawnNewsTV.

The FC personnel were on routine patrol in the area when they were targeted, the official said. The injured were rushed to a hospital in Quetta for treatment.

Last month, law enforcement agencies personnel were targeted twice in the city. At least two policemen and as many civilians were injured in an IED blast on Quetta's Spinny Road on October 21.

On October 15, a Rapid Response Force sniper was martyred and 10 others — five security personnel and as many civilians — were injured in a bomb blast that rocked Quetta's busy Double Road area.

JK
Nov 15, 2019 09:43pm
Turn Quetta over to Rangers now! These poor people are getting killed and we are still in denial.
