Today's Paper | November 15, 2019

PM Imran hails Pakistan Army's efforts for defending borders, ensuring internal stability

Sanaullah KhanUpdated November 15, 2019

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa meets Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM House on Friday. — PID
Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday to discuss the country's security situation and other matters.

During the meeting, held in Prime Minister House, the prevailing situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir and at the western border, and internal security issues were discussed

The prime minister "hailed continued efforts of Pak Army in defending the borders while also ensuring internal security [and] stability facilitating ongoing socio-economic development," a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

While the statement provided no specifics, the meeting comes in the backdrop of the JUI-F-led anti-government agitation and demand for resignation of Prime Minister Imran and holding of fresh elections in the country. Under its protest's 'Plan-B', JUI-F workers have partially or fully blocked major highways and road links across the country.

The army had earlier this month said that it stood ready to assist ‘national institutions’ in accordance with the Constitution while Gen Bajwa had vowed that the security and stability achieved through national efforts in the country will not be allowed to be reversed "to suit any vested agenda".

It also comes two days after occupied Kashmir marked 100 days since India stripped the valley of its autonomy and imposed a strict communications blackout.

Editorial: Let Kashmir breathe

Tensions between Pakistan and India have been high since August 5 when the Indian government moved to bring the restive Himalayan region under direct rule, cut telecommunications and detained thousands to quell any unrest.

On the western front, three soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in North Waziristan tribal district on Tuesday.

Comments (2)

Kazim
Nov 15, 2019 09:26pm
Pakistan Zindabad
Recommend 0
Danish
Nov 15, 2019 09:58pm
Very good keep talking on important issues. Future is bright.
Recommend 0

