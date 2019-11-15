DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 15, 2019

West Indies break record T20 losing streak, hammer Afghanistan

AFPNovember 15, 2019

Email

West Indies' cricketers celebrate during the first T20 international cricket match of a three-match series between Afghanistan and West Indies at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. — AFP
West Indies' cricketers celebrate during the first T20 international cricket match of a three-match series between Afghanistan and West Indies at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. — AFP

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard was a relieved man after his side hammered Afghanistan to end their longest losing streak in Twenty20 internationals.

Opener Evin Lewis hit 68 off 41 balls and Pollard made an unbeaten 32 of 21 balls and took two key wickets to claim man of the match honours as West Indies won the game by 30 runs.

West Indies, who had lost their seven previous T20s this year, made 164-5 from their 20 overs and then restricted Afghanistan to 134-9.

“It's always good to contribute but it's always better to contribute in the winning cause,” Pollard said after the game late on Thursday.

While paying tribute to Lewis, Pollard also said the Caribbean bowlers had performed "magnificently" despite being a bowler short. Pollard himself took Asghar Afghan and Najibullah Zadran as they were starting to build threatening innings.

"We have couple of guys who can bowl here and there. The guys rose up to the occasion," said Pollard. "We'll have to go back and improve on certain areas."

Afghanistan won the toss and skipper Rashid Khan opted to make West Indies bat but his gamble did not pay off.

"We didn't bowl well in the first 10 overs," he admitted.

Afghanistan have now lost three straight T20s after 12 straight victories. However, Khan said the side were testing youngsters to be ready for future tournaments.

"We have a five-year plan. Hopefully, we'll have the perfect 15 for the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup."

Both tournaments are in 2020.

The two sides play the second of their three-match T20 series in Lucknow on Saturday. Afghanistan play all their home games in India because of security concerns.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 15, 2019 11:35am
West Indies is fighting back to make its presence felt in all three formats of the great gentleman's game of cricket.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The Kartarpur factor

The Kartarpur factor

What is to be done? Pakistan needs to keep its nerve. It has to clean up its act on all fronts.

Editorial

November 15, 2019

Nawaz’s treatment

THE courts granted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif bail so he could get the medical treatment he needs. The...
Our ‘hidden’ shame
Updated November 15, 2019

Our ‘hidden’ shame

The incident reflects the extent of the unspoken social embargo on the subject of child sexual abuse in the country.
Iskander Mirza
Updated November 15, 2019

Iskander Mirza

History will remember Mirza for the unfortunate precedent he set by abrogating the constitution.
November 14, 2019

IHK suffocation

Is this how a democracy — which India claims to be — behaves?
November 14, 2019

Dysfunctional NCHR

FOR a government that is very vocal about human rights elsewhere in the world, the fact that the National Commission...