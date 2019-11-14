PML-N rejects govt's condition of indemnity bond for Nawaz's travel, decides to approach court

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif is addressing a press conference to discuss the government's conditional decision to allow former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment.

He announced that the PML-N's legal team has approached the Lahore High Court against the government decision.

The government had on Tuesday announced that Nawaz will be given a "one-time" permission to travel abroad for his medical treatment for a period of four weeks. It said the permission would be subject to the Sharif family submitting an indemnity bond "to the tune of Rs7-7.5 billion".

Shehbaz during the presser said the government by asking the PML-N to submit indemnity bonds to secure permission for Nawaz to travel abroad was, in fact, demanding "ransom" and the decision was not acceptable to the PML-N in any condition.

He said the "political game" staged by Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team regarding the PML-N supremo's health is condemnable. The prime minister can "neither give nor take an NRO [National Reconciliation Ordinance-like deal]", Shehbaz added.

He asked the government whether Nawaz had submitted any indemnity or surety bonds when he had voluntarily returned to the country from London in July 2018 after he was sentenced to serve prison time by a trial court in the Avenfield reference.

"And today when two high courts have granted him bail and said that he can avail treatment in Pakistan or abroad, the government is doing politics on the issue.

"Renowned lawyers of the country have criticised the [government] decision," the PML-N president said.

"There is no example of dirty politics in the country's history over the health of anyone," he added while accusing the government and other institutions of passing the buck to each other regarding deciding the matter.

"Nawaz Sharif's health was turned into a shuttlecock," he said.

A senior leader of the PML-N had earlier said: “The option of moving the court to seek directives for the government to remove the PML-N supreme leader’s name from the ECL is under serious consideration. It is highly expected that opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif files a petition in a day or two.”

“The government’s offer is the worst example of the government’s vendetta against the Sharif family,” Nawaz’s son Hussain Nawaz said in a tweet while reacting to the government’s move.

More to follow.