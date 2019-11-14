DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 14, 2019

After more than a decade, Test cricket set to return to Pakistan with Sri Lanka series

Dawn.comNovember 14, 2019

Email

According to PCB, the Test series was confirmed today after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) agreed to fulfil their 'Future Tours Programme' commitment "following a highly successful visit for white-ball cricket". — AP/File
According to PCB, the Test series was confirmed today after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) agreed to fulfil their 'Future Tours Programme' commitment "following a highly successful visit for white-ball cricket". — AP/File

Test cricket is set to return to Pakistan after over a decade when Sri Lanka team plays its World Test Championship matches in the country in December, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday.

In a press release, PCB said that Sri Lanka will play two test matches in Pakistan:

  • First Test: December 11-15 at Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi

  • Second Test: December 19-23 at National Stadium in Karachi

"Originally, Sri Lanka were scheduled to play Tests in October and then return in December for white-ball cricket, but the matches were swapped to provide them the opportunity to assess the situation before deciding on the Test venues," the press release stated.

According to PCB, the Test series was confirmed today after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) agreed to fulfil their 'Future Tours Programme' commitment "following a highly successful visit for white-ball cricket".

PCB Director (International Cricket) Zakir Khan declared that it was "fabulous news for Pakistan cricket and its reputation of being as safe and secure as any other country in the world".

"We are thankful to Sri Lanka Cricket for agreeing to send their team for the longer version of the game, which will contribute significantly in the PCB’s efforts and drive for [the] regular resumption of international cricket, and help in its endeavours of attracting new audiences and [the] younger generation," he added.

Khan said that now they would shift their focus to preparations for the series.

"This series is part of our cricket celebrations and we will leave no stone unturned in putting up a show which is a memorable one for the players, officials, fans and media," he said.

Additionally, the chief executive of SLC, Ashley de Silva, confirmed the tour and said that "based on our earlier visit, we are comfortable and convinced conditions are suitable and conducive for Test cricket".

In September, Sri Lanka's national cricket squad arrived in Pakistan for a tour comprising three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 matches.

Ten senior players citing security concerns had opted out of the tour.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

November 14, 2019

IHK suffocation

Is this how a democracy — which India claims to be — behaves?
November 14, 2019

Dysfunctional NCHR

FOR a government that is very vocal about human rights elsewhere in the world, the fact that the National Commission...
November 13, 2019

Kabul visit

WHEN it comes to neighbours, states have little choice but to try and interact amicably, even though this can prove...
November 13, 2019

Weighty schoolbags

AN important new law is waiting to be approved by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet. Drafted by the education...