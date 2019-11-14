DAWN.COM

CTD official shot dead as gunmen open fire on his vehicle in Peshawar

Ali AkbarNovember 14, 2019

DSP Ghani Khan's car was attacked by unidentified persons, police say. — Photo provided by Ali Akbar
Police officers investigate an attack on DSP Ghani Khan's car in Peshawar. — Photo provided by Ali Akbar
Ghani Khan, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), died on the spot from gunshots after unidentified persons opened fire on his car on Thursday, a statement by Peshawar Capital City Police said.

According to the police, Ghani was travelling in his car in the morning when a "few unidentified persons" opened fire. His gunman Rashid and driver Nasir as well as two passers-by were wounded, police said. The injured have been shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital for medical treatment.

Heavy contingents of police arrived at the crime scene soon after the incident occurred. A search operation in nearby areas is underway.

Initial inquiry of the case revealed that Ghani was involved in a property dispute with some of his family members, the police statement said, adding that the conflict had resulted in deaths in firing incidents previously.

Capital Police Chief Karim Khan told DawnNewsTV said that police were investigating if Ghani's killing was a result of the property dispute or if he was targeted.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the incident and directed the provincial inspector general to wrap up the investigation as quickly as possible and submit a report.

Mahmood ordered authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured police officials. He also extended his condolences to Ghani's family.

Additional reporting by Zahid Imdad.

