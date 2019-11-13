DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 13, 2019

PM Imran tasks FBR with restoring confidence of taxpayers

Dawn.comUpdated November 13, 2019

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing to FBR officers in Islamabad on Wednesday, November 13, 2019— DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing to FBR officers in Islamabad on Wednesday, November 13, 2019— DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held an interactive session with officers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and tasked them with restoring the faith of taxpayers in the revenue body.

Addressing the officials at his office, Prime Minister Imran said that the core issue behind insufficient tax collection in the country is that people don't trust the FBR.

He said that traders bodies always ask him to implement a fixed-tax regime as they don't want the FBR to deal with them.

The premier asked the FBR officers to submit their recommendations on how the trust deficit between traders and the FBR can be bridged. He also asked them to suggest ways to eliminate corruption within the tax collection body.

The prime minister said that the country is lagging behind in human development because the government has no money to spend on people.

"The country cannot progress in the fashion we are running it," he said, adding that it was very important for the FBR to remove its fear among traders and industrialists.

Talking about the steps he took to restore the confidence of taxpayers in the government, he cited the austerity drive introduced by his government. Under the drive, Prime Minister Imran said, he did not use taxpayers' money for security fencing of his house and reconstruction of a road in front of his private residence.

He added that he banned foreign visits of all ministers except for the most essential purposes. He noted that the federal government cut its budget by Rs45 billion while the army also cut its budget for the first time in the country's history.

"The process of cost cutting within the government has started," he said.

The prime minister accepted the FBR officers' suggestion that economic policies in the future should be devised in consultation with them.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Shahid
Nov 13, 2019 09:16pm

Keep it up Kaptaan!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Beyond Kartarpur

Beyond Kartarpur

Even in times of extreme tension, certain steps can help melt the ice.

Editorial

November 13, 2019

Kabul visit

WHEN it comes to neighbours, states have little choice but to try and interact amicably, even though this can prove...
November 13, 2019

Weighty schoolbags

AN important new law is waiting to be approved by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet. Drafted by the education...
Kartarpur Corridor
Updated November 12, 2019

Kartarpur Corridor

AT a time of great confrontation and mistrust in the subcontinent, Pakistan has taken a major step towards peace.
November 12, 2019

Overcrowded jails

PAKISTAN’S prisons are packed beyond capacity. The exact scale of this nationwide crisis was recently presented in...
November 12, 2019

Snooker honour

RIDING the crest of a wave, Pakistan’s prolific cueist Mohammad Asif has done the nation proud yet again by ...