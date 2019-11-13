DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 13, 2019

Nawaz Sharif to be given 'one-time' permission to travel abroad for 4 weeks: govt

Adnan Sheikh | Inamullah KhattakUpdated November 13, 2019

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem and pecial Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar address a press conference on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem has announced that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be given a "one-time" permission to travel abroad for his medical treatment for a period of four weeks.

Addressing a press conference, he said this permission will be subject to the Sharif family submitting an indemnity bond "to the tune of Rs7-7.5 billion".

Naseem is speaking after chairing a consultative meeting of the cabinet's sub-committee held to finalise its recommendations on the matter of removing Nawaz's name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

He said the permission is "not conditional to anyone's consent" and has been granted to fulfil the government's obligations in view of Nawaz's "adverse critical medical condition".

He said the interior ministry had received an application from PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif for the removal of Nawaz's name from the no-fly list. Along with the plea, a detailed medical report from Sharif Medical City hospital was also submitted. It was cross-checked and on November 10, the Punjab medical board in its report agreed with the report of the Sharif Medical City, Naseem added.

He said the report highlighted that Nawaz has a blood disorder, while his platelet count was around 25,000 when it should have been around 150,000 or above. He had also suffered a stroke.

"On November 12, we held three meetings and the sub-committee informed the cabinet that Nawaz Sharif's medical condition is very serious," he said, noting that besides the blood platelets issue, Nawaz suffers from numerous cardiac issues and has undergone six heart procedures in which seven stents were inserted. Naseem quoted doctors as saying that when they attempt to treat Nawaz's platelet count issues, other complications including those related to his heart arise.

The law minister acknowledged that the committee members had not known that the former premier's condition is "so adverse", and once apprised of the same, the federal cabinet voted in favour of allowing Nawaz to travel abroad with a "thumping majority".

However, he said, the cabinet members agreed that the permission will be "one time" and will be subject to the Sharif family submitting an indemnity bond.

Naseem said the permission will be formally issued to the Sharif family shortly. "It is up to them how they take the matter forward," he added.

The sub-committee meeting was also attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar. Naseem had earlier said once a decision is taken, media and the public would be briefed.

After marathon meetings of the federal cabinet and its sub-committee on Tuesday, Nawaz had refused to travel abroad for his medical treatment under the conditions proposed by the government. The government had asked that the PML-N supremo’s brother Shehbaz Sharif or his daughter Maryam submit on his behalf surety bonds equivalent to the fines imposed on him in the two corruption cases — Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield properties.

“If Nawaz Sharif leaves the country and does not come back, NAB and the courts can ask us that why the government had allowed Nawaz Sharif to proceed abroad,” the prime minister was quoted as saying in yesterday's federal cabinet meeting.

But the deadlock hampering the former premier's chances of travelling abroad for medical treatment persisted as PML-N refused to submit the surety bonds. Speaking to reporters after the meeting yesterday, PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar said the party had already submitted surety bonds in the Lahore and Islamabad high courts to secure Nawaz's bail and that the issue of Nawaz's medical treatment was already discussed in the courts.

"There is no need to submit further surety at any forum," he had said.

Morning meeting cancelled

Earlier today, a meeting of the sub-committee scheduled for 10am was postponed.

Punjab Health Secretary Momin Agha, who had arrived for the meeting, had told DawnNewsTV that it did not take place. The head of the medical board formed for Nawaz's health, Services Hospital Principal Dr Mahmood Ayaz, had also arrived to attend the meeting.

There may have been a miscommunication about the meeting, Dr Ayaz told DawnNewsTV. No official notification or statement was made in this regard.

Speaking to the media in the morning, Tarar said that PML-N representatives had not been asked to appear before the sub-committee meeting. However, the head of the committee had told them that if they change their stance on the surety bonds, they should inform the committee.

Tarar added that the party had not changed its position.

Additionally, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb refuted reports that PML-N had decided to boycott the sub-committee meeting, clarifying that they had never been invited to attend it.

Meanwhile, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said the government had taken a "big step".

In a tweet today, Chaudhry said that while there was a battle for leadership ongoing in PML-N, the party shouldn't do politics on Nawaz's health and should arrange the surety.

He added that Nawaz's situation may set an example and other suspects such as former president Asif Ali Zardari may also seek a similar offer.

"Without any process being authorised, sending [him] abroad is not practically possible," he said.

Govt playing 'dangerous game' with Nawaz's health

Separately, in a statement issued today, Aurangzeb said that the government's delay (in removing Nawaz's name from the ECL) was causing a delay in the arrival of an air ambulance to transport the former premier abroad.

She said that as per the doctor's directives, the air ambulance was supposed to arrive today.

"Making Nawaz's departure abroad conditional is unconstitutional," she said, adding that the government was playing a "dangerous game" with Nawaz's health.

An emergency meeting of doctors is underway regarding his health, she said, sharing that the former premier had been administered high doses of steroids twice already and repeated doses of steroids could be dangerous, given Nawaz's health.

She said that all the legal requirements regarding his health had already been completed and the government should not act as a hindrance to his immediate treatment.

Request for Nawaz to go abroad

Nawaz was rushed from Kot Lakhpat jail to the hospital last month after his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan raised an alarm over his deteriorating health. Doctors have been struggling to bring his platelet count — that had dropped to dangerous levels — back to normal.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had then submitted a request to the interior ministry as well as NAB for the removal of Nawaz's name from the ECL so that the former prime minister could travel abroad for medical treatment. Nawaz has been diagnosed with an immune system disorder and his condition is said to be "extremely critical".

Nawaz, who was incarcerated after an accountability court found him guilty in the Al Azizia corruption reference, was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court on humanitarian grounds. He also obtained bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, in which he is a suspect, from the Lahore High Court.

"Nawaz Sharif has finally agreed to go to London after the doctors told him categorically that they had already exhausted all medical treatment [options] available in Pakistan and going abroad is the only option left," a Sharif family source told Dawn last week.

In a statement, the interior ministry had said that it had forwarded Nawaz's health reports received from Sharif Medical City, Lahore to the "Standing Medical Board" for their input and review.

The statement said that the ministry took all necessary actions keeping in view the urgency of the matter as pleaded by Shehbaz in his request.

There were reports that the former prime minister may leave for London on Monday; however, the procedure to remove his name from the no-fly list could not be completed. In addition, his platelet count remained unstable and, according to Aurangzeb, doctors continued to struggle to get his platelet levels up to the required mark for travel.

Ahmed
Nov 13, 2019 12:14pm

Pay and Go.

Tahir Raouf
Nov 13, 2019 12:15pm

How the committee will decide when the chairperson faoogh naseem belongs to murderer party MQM

CrisDan
Nov 13, 2019 12:16pm

As a citizen of Pakistan Nawaz is bound to fulfill all government requirements. There are no ifs and buts in it.

Aslam
Nov 13, 2019 12:19pm

The Nawaz saga is one of the most deplorable chapters of Imran government.

Tahir A
Nov 13, 2019 12:20pm

What is stopping Sharifs and PMLN to stop being a party to “the dangerous game” and submit a surety bond? If the intent is to come back after treatment as they claim, why providing a surety is a bid deal?

Shah
Nov 13, 2019 12:20pm

What is that convict doing outside prison?

Hamed A. Jarwar
Nov 13, 2019 12:30pm

Legally he has not been removed from the Exit Control List because the law cannot be changed, but Imran Khan as prime minister could make him an exception.

White Noise
Nov 13, 2019 12:38pm

Dear Madam, Nawaz also played dangerous game with Pakistan for which its still suffering so please do look in the mirror when you get a chance.

Justice
Nov 13, 2019 12:42pm

We are patiently waiting for this drama to end. Hope IK and team will get serious on other important issues that affect our citizens.

Iram
Nov 13, 2019 12:44pm

this matter should be referred to Pakistan Supreme Court, PTI government shouldn't take that blame of "Farar" of corrupt and disqualified Nawaz Shareef. Moreover the reaction of PMPLN over security bonds shows that the emergency created regarding NS health was fake and exaggerated. Shareef family got exposed now.

sami
Nov 13, 2019 12:45pm

He should be airlifted to Adyala prison.

Zia
Nov 13, 2019 12:50pm

Ball is in jaati umra raiwind court.... And I agree with fawad that allowing nawaz to go without a surety would set a dangerous precedence as then ppl like Former president Zardari and many others would ask for the same facility.....

Babu
Nov 13, 2019 12:51pm

Good. It's pmln decision to sign the bond and go. If NS had intention of returning, he would sign the bonds.

Stick to the principles government!

Aamir Latif
Nov 13, 2019 12:51pm

What else can be expected from these back door government...

Ahmad Khan
Nov 13, 2019 12:51pm

NS has himself to be blamed and his poor track record, given that his health should always remain the most important. Wish he would negotiate a fair agreement that would not only benefit the Tax payers of Pakistan but future sick prisoners.

Farooq khan
Nov 13, 2019 12:57pm

Sharif family will not give up on its plunder of decades so easily.

Wasim
Nov 13, 2019 12:59pm

Well done IK stick to your guns

Onetwo
Nov 13, 2019 01:07pm

The main man wants him and Maryam out of politics. This is where the deadlock is.

Rao Abdul Uzair Khan
Nov 13, 2019 01:18pm

Very good

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 13, 2019 01:27pm

Don't forget, Nawaz Sharif is on two months bail on health ground for further medical tests and treatment. He has to provide an assurity bond that after his treatment in London he will come back in Pakistan and face his remaining sentence. There is no NRO and he has to ple bargain and return the looted money - there is no other alternative!

(Note: I regularly advocate my impartial views against injustice, inequality, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. For me my country comes first - be aware of such fake ID's and their silly posts!).

Saqlain RS
Nov 13, 2019 01:30pm

He and his supporters are putting money before his health. Pay your way to health if you are really sick and want to get better.

Nasir S.
Nov 13, 2019 01:35pm

I think Nawaz needs to realize his time is up. The government and his party no longer need him and everyone just seems to be waiting for his end. Sad way to go after all the wealth and power.

Muneeb Ahmad
Nov 13, 2019 01:46pm

This has to be the most ironic piece of news to come around. A criminal rejecting conditions for his treatment.

Observer
Nov 13, 2019 01:50pm

Just Pay and Go!

Adil Mustafa
Nov 13, 2019 01:57pm

Let him stay here if he wants to. Govt should not budge.

Yasio
Nov 13, 2019 02:18pm

It always give and take .how can you can only take

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 13, 2019 02:20pm

Don't forget, Nawaz Sharif is on two months bail on health ground for further medical tests and treatment. He has to provide an assurity bond that after his treatment in London he will come back and face his remaining sentence. There is no NRO and he has to ple bargain and return the looted money - there is no other alternative!

(Note: I regularly advocate my impartial views against injustice, inequality, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. For me my country comes first - be aware of such fake ID's and their silly posts!).

zk
Nov 13, 2019 04:53pm

@Tahir Raouf, What you belong to ??? Let the law take its course....

Jehengir khan
Nov 13, 2019 04:55pm

Why is the law minister so indecisive to recommend as per law?

khattak
Nov 13, 2019 05:34pm

he is never coming back while imran is in office.

Aslam Khan
Nov 13, 2019 05:38pm

good decision; submit the bond please.

WARRIs
Nov 13, 2019 05:41pm

Rs 7 billion is petty loose change for Sharif Family who looted many times more that amount in US dollars from Pakistani tax payer. They should be demanded to pay USD 7 Billion!!

kash
Nov 13, 2019 05:51pm

I dont think UK has any special healthcare establishements to ensure NS platelet count goes up.

Recommend 0
Nov 13, 2019 05:51pm

If he is not paying clearly he has no intentions to come back.

Ahsan Gul
Nov 13, 2019 05:51pm

Let Maryam Aurangzeb give bond if she thinks that government is “playing a dangerous game” with NS!

Nadeem
Nov 13, 2019 05:52pm

@Shah, have you forgotten? He is on bail.

Ajaz
Nov 13, 2019 05:55pm

What treatment will he get in UK that he can't get in PAKISTAN? Isn't it easier to send medicine to Pakistan than to send nawaz to UK. Which treatments are actually required? Doctor from UK can fly to Pakistan. I'm sure nawaz can afford it. There are many reasons for low platlet count. Most are easily treatable. People can cause this to happen by taking certain medicines. The people are being told the facts. There will be a miraculous recovery.

JayJay
Nov 13, 2019 05:55pm

And NS will come back in 4 weeks?

ali
Nov 13, 2019 05:56pm

Very valid quantitative action taken by government on out of country medical treatment for culprits.

Sid
Nov 13, 2019 05:57pm

PMLN should pay and let him go

MONIER
Nov 13, 2019 06:01pm

Simple. give back the loots and go forever,

Observer
Nov 13, 2019 06:02pm

One sham after another.

