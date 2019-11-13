Two staffers of private school booked for child’s rape in Karachi

KARACHI: The police on Tuesday booked two staff members of a private school in Gulshan-i-Maymar for sexually assaulting a four-year-old boy, officials said.

They said the grandfather of the child contacted the police on Monday evening with a complaint that his grandson was subjected to sexual assault by the two non-teaching staffers of the private school where he was enrolled as a student of nursery class.

“He said that after the school timing both suspects took the boy into their room, sexually assaulted him and threatened him to keep his mouth shut,” said an official at the Gulshan-i-Maymar police station. “After recording his complaint, we contacted the school management and took the boy for medico-legal formalities. The school management was in shock and its suspicions against the two staff members [were] also strengthened as they had disappeared after knowing about the police involvement in the case.”

The initial medical examination of the boy, he said, suggested signs of sexual assault which convinced the police to register a case against both the suspects, he said and added that efforts were on to arrest both the suspects.

Hashish seized

Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) has seized 72 kilograms of fine quality hashish at Adam Kund and Naka Khari checkpoints on the RCD Highway near Winder in Balochistan, worth around Rs78 million in the international market.

An official said on Tuesday that a woman searcher of the PCG recovered 24kg of fine quality hashish from the luggage of a woman, who was travelling from Quetta to Karachi.

In another operation, he said, PCG officials seized about 48kg of fine quality hashish from the bushes along the coast in the Adam Kund area near Winder.

The alleged woman drug trafficker was taken into custody for further investigation, he added.

Published in Dawn, November 13th, 2019