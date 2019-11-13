DAWN.COM

Statue of Indian pilot Abhinandan installed in Karachi's PAF Museum

AFPNovember 13, 2019

A student takes a selfie in front of the statue of Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (2R) whose plane was shot down by the PAF earlier this year, put on display at Pakistan Air Force Museum in Karachi on Tuesday. — AFP
Students and visitors walk past the wreckage of an Indian Mig-21 fighter aircraft which was being flown by Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman whose plane was shot down over Kashmir earlier this year, put on display at PAF Museum in Karachi. — AFP
A statue of an Indian pilot whose plane was shot down by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) over Indian-occupied Kashmir earlier this year has been put on display in Karachi, invoking the ire of India's media.

The life-sized statue of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman — complete with his signature moustache — has been installed in an exhibit at the PAF Museum in Karachi.

Varthaman's plane was shot down in a dogfight over the disputed Himalayan region in February during clashes which brought nuclear-armed India and Pakistan to the brink of a new war.

Students look at a part of an Indian Mig-21 fighter aircraft which was being flown by Indian pilot Abhinandan when his plane was shot down. — AFP
After his capture, the Pakistani military released a video showing him sipping a cup of tea and politely refusing to answer questions.

His stoic and courteous demeanour — and comment that the tea was “fantastic” — catapulted him to hero status in India.

He was released several days later in a peace gesture from Pakistan aimed at defusing tensions.

The statue stands in a gallery named Operation Swift Retort.

The exhibit includes parts of the fuselage and tail of Varthaman's aircraft, a Mig-21, as well as a tea mug — though apparently not the same one the pilot was seen sipping from.

The gallery also contains images re-enacting the moment his plane was shot down, and photographs showing him being handed back to India at the Wagah border crossing.

A mess receipt jokingly charging Varthaman for the tea — at the cost of one Mig-21 — is also framed in the exhibit. Images of the mocking receipt went viral in the days after his capture.

The museum stands inside a recreational park for young people in Karachi, complete with decommissioned aircraft and other military hardware.

“I feel very proud of my country seeing Abhinandan's statue at the gallery,” said Samiullah Bari, a 10th grade student visiting the museum on a school trip.

Indians were less enthusiastic, however, with the Times of India newspaper calling the exhibit “a new low”.

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

