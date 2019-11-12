3 soldiers martyred in IED blast in North Waziristan: ISPR

Three soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in North Waziristan tribal district, the military's media wing said on Tuesday evening.

The martyred soldiers were a part of the army's patrolling team. One other soldier was also injured when the IED went off, the ISPR statement said

The site where the blast took place was cordoned off and a search operation was started in the area.

The martyred soldiers were identified by the ISPR as Sepoy Sajid, Sepoy Riyasat and Sepoy Babar.

Pakistani forces have also conducted a series of operations against militant groups in the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the years. While officials say the area has largely been pacified, small attacks continue to take place.