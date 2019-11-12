DAWN.COM

Rawalpindi police arrest man for raping minor for 4 days, filming the assault

Tahir NaseerNovember 12, 2019

Suspect confessed to raping 30 children in Pakistan, was deported from the UK and Italy for similar crimes, say police. — APP/File
Rawalpindi police have arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting and filming a minor, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Faisal Rana said on Tuesday.

The suspect was previously convicted for sexually assaulting minors in Britan and was deported after he had served his prison sentence, the CCPO said. The official added that the suspected had also been tried for the same crime in Italy and was deported from there as well.

The man was arrested after a first information report (FIR) was lodged on the complaint of a 13-year-old boy's mother in the Rawat police station. The complainant alleged that the suspect forcefully took her son to a house in Bahria Town, Rawalpindi where he drugged and raped the victim for four days. The man filmed the minor as well and threatened to release the video if the victim reported the crime, the FIR said.

The FIR was lodged under Articles 367(A) (kidnapping or abducting in order to subject person to grievous hurt, slavery, etc.), 377 (unnatural offences), 337(J) (causing hurt by means of a poison) and 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Rana said that the man has confessed to raping 30 children in Pakistan and is also suspected of uploading videos of minors on the 'dark web'.

Violence against children
Pakistan

CrisDan
Nov 12, 2019 11:14am

The man is sick.

HoFAROUQ OMARO
Nov 12, 2019 11:26am

He was deported for sex abuse and yet he was free to do as he pleased here. These people shoukd have been placed under observation.

Anonymouseee
Nov 12, 2019 11:31am

How is this man still breathing after raping minors in 3 different countries is beyond belief.

