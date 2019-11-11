DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 11, 2019

'Not just a win for me but for all of Pakistan,' snooker champion Mohammad Asif says upon return home

Imran SiddiqueNovember 11, 2019

Email

On Saturday, Asif coasted to an 8-5 victory over unseeded Jefrey Roda of Philippines in the final of the championship in Antalya. His last success came in Bulgaria in 2012. — DawnNewsTV
On Saturday, Asif coasted to an 8-5 victory over unseeded Jefrey Roda of Philippines in the final of the championship in Antalya. His last success came in Bulgaria in 2012. — DawnNewsTV

Returning to Karachi after winning the title of the IBSF World Snooker Championship, second seed Mohammad Asif on Monday said that his victory was not just his win alone, but one for all of Pakistan.

On Saturday, Asif coasted to an 8-5 victory over unseeded Jefrey Roda of Philippines in the final of the championship in Antalya.

Carrying his trophy, he was greeted today at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport by representatives of the Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Federation (PBSF) who adorned him with garlands.

Speaking to reporters on his return today, he said that he was dedicating his award to Kashmiris.

"We always ask the government to support us so that players are encouraged," Asif said, adding that he was hopeful that the current government will support snooker.

The snooker champion thanked the federation for supporting him, adding that the PBSF had supported them in tough times. He requested the government to support the sport as well.

The last time Asif won the title was in 2012 in Bulgaria. With this victory, Faisalabad-born Asif has become the fifth cueists to win the world snooker title twice since its inception in 1963.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Parvez
Nov 11, 2019 12:26pm

No small accomplishment ..... well done. I hope he gets the recognition he deserves.

Recommend 0
KB
Nov 11, 2019 12:35pm

Great going and keep winning Asif. All Pakistan is proud of you.

Recommend 0
rafiq
Nov 11, 2019 12:51pm

Congratulations Aif. Well done. Keep up the good hard work. Help and promote sport clubs for healthy living for everyone.

Recommend 0
ZARB E KALEEM
Nov 11, 2019 12:53pm

Congratulations our hero , hero of nation. Govt should award him with awards which he deserves but unfortunately, govt and media as well as people are focused to only one game which has no output. Once again congratulations to the Hero.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated November 10, 2019

Babri Masjid verdict

The Indian establishment never ceases to boast about the claim that it is the world’s ‘largest democracy’.
November 10, 2019

Start-up potential

TWO recent events have once again brought into discussion the performance of internet-enabled start-ups: the launch...
November 10, 2019

Torture legislation

AT a recent event in the capital, speakers from civil society, the legislature and law enforcement regretted the...
Undermining the NA
Updated November 09, 2019

Undermining the NA

For the ruling party, all who oppose it in the assemblies are relics of a corruption-filled past
November 09, 2019

FATF grey list

LITTLE by little, the truth about Pakistan’s difficulties involving the Financial Action Task Force is coming out....
November 09, 2019

Polio persists

EXPLOSIVE revelations in a recent investigation into Pakistan’s polio programme by The Guardian have rattled the...