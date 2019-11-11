'Not just a win for me but for all of Pakistan,' snooker champion Mohammad Asif says upon return home

Returning to Karachi after winning the title of the IBSF World Snooker Championship, second seed Mohammad Asif on Monday said that his victory was not just his win alone, but one for all of Pakistan.

On Saturday, Asif coasted to an 8-5 victory over unseeded Jefrey Roda of Philippines in the final of the championship in Antalya.

Carrying his trophy, he was greeted today at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport by representatives of the Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Federation (PBSF) who adorned him with garlands.

Speaking to reporters on his return today, he said that he was dedicating his award to Kashmiris.

"We always ask the government to support us so that players are encouraged," Asif said, adding that he was hopeful that the current government will support snooker.

The snooker champion thanked the federation for supporting him, adding that the PBSF had supported them in tough times. He requested the government to support the sport as well.

The last time Asif won the title was in 2012 in Bulgaria. With this victory, Faisalabad-born Asif has become the fifth cueists to win the world snooker title twice since its inception in 1963.